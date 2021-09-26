Ian Moller experienced many mornings this summer when his bruised and battered body didn’t necessarily want to roll out of bed.
The grind of his first half-season in the Texas Rangers organization certainly took a physical toll on the 18-year-old catcher from Dubuque.
But then, you ask him how much he enjoyed the past two months while working at the team’s training facility in Surprise, Ariz., and competing in the Arizona Complex League for first-year Major League Baseball prospects.
“I loved it,” Moller said, an ear-to-ear smile replacing the grimace he displayed while earlier explaining his daily routine this summer.
“A lot of days, you’re so sore you can barely walk. Before I came back home, I had bruises all over. It really is an everyday grind. You might be a little sore, but it’s actually really easy to get up and go to work every day, knowing the Rangers have an unbelievable facility with everything you need to make sure your body gets well.
“Even with something like nutrition, everything is super healthy and planned out with performance in mind. I wasn’t really used to that, but you can tell a huge difference when you’re eating healthy and hydrating. You just feel better and have so much more energy.”
The Rangers selected the 6-foot, 190-pound right-handed hitting catcher in the fourth round, 103rd overall, in the MLB Draft on July 12, signed him nine days later and sent him to Arizona for the balance of the summer. The ACL season ended last weekend, he spent this week back home in Dubuque and will return to Surprise today for six weeks of instructional league play.
In 15 games, Moller hit .220 (11-for-50) with four doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs and nine walks. He posted a .480 slugging percentage and .381 on-base percentage.
“I was very pleased with his first season,” said Dustin Smith, a 15-year scout with the Rangers whose territory includes eight Midwest states. “Signing out of high school and going right into professional baseball is a big adjustment. It takes a while to get used to the routine and the daily grind.
“I thought Ian handled it very well, and all the game reports on him were very positive, both offensively and defensively. Defensively, he took pride in working with the pitchers, he caught well and he took on a leadership role. And, offensively, his power certainly showed despite limited at-bats.”
The daily grind began at 11 a.m. and ran until 10 p.m. in the stifling August and September heat of Arizona.
Moller’s day typically included six hours of work on the field or catching bullpens, as well as detailed scouting sessions before evening games. He played roughly half of the team’s games, and his defensive responsibilities sometimes prevented him from getting in as much pre-game batting practice as he would have liked.
“Catcher is the most difficult position to play in the game, and it’s the most demanding position to play, so I’m sure it was an adjustment for Ian, but he handled it really well,” Smith said. “They’re asked to do so much more than any other player — on both sides of the ball. You have to get to know your pitchers, you’re catching bullpens daily, you work with the pitching staff during the game and you have to know all the tendencies of the opposing team’s hitters.
“It’s a position where you have to be patient with the guys. Not just high school guys, but also college guys because it’s such a demanding position.”
Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game USA listed Moller as the country’s No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 2 catcher in the 2021 high school graduating class. He also earned the No. 1 overall and No. 1 catcher rankings in the state of Iowa.
“We were thrilled to get Ian where we got him in the draft,” Smith said. “After last summer, we didn’t think there was any way he’d be there in the fourth round. He might have slipped a little bit this spring, but we still didn’t think he’d be there in the fourth. We got great value in taking him where we did, and down the road, he could prove to be a real steal.”
Instead of playing for Dubuque Wahlert, Moller spent his high school summers attending national showcases and competing on the travel-ball circuit. That prepared him well for his first taste of professional baseball.
“At showcases, you might get a few breaks where you’re facing guys who aren’t all that great, but in pro ball everyone brings it,” Moller said. “They’re a lot more mature and understand how to pitch a lot better than high school dudes.
“And they have all kinds of scouting reports on you that they go over before the game. Nothing’s real easy, because they know all of your weaknesses and they’re a lot better at exposing them. I didn’t see many fastballs.”
But those daily scouting reports have become a staple of Moller’s day, even at the rookie-ball level. Not only does he study opposing hitters, he also looks for tendencies from the pitchers he’ll be facing.
“I was always more like, ‘Let’s just go out and play, and whatever happens, happens,’” Moller said. “It was something I wasn’t really used to, so I had to learn to develop a routine and a mindset for it.
“But I love it, because it makes the game a little easier for me. And the Rangers don’t go crazy with it. They use it a lot, but, at the same time, they want to make things as simple as possible for the players.”
Even in his brief return to Dubuque this week, Moller continued to work out with his father, Steven, at the family’s indoor baseball facility. But, he also couldn’t wait to return to Surprise for instructional league.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot, because a lot more of the organization’s top prospects will be down there,” Moller said. “All the guys in the organization are so cool, even the big league guys who came down to Arizona for rehab assignments. They’re real easy to talk to, and you can ask them all kinds of questions about the next level.”
Moller will also participate in the Rangers’ mini-camps throughout the winter before he attends spring training. He likely won’t learn his destination for next summer until the Rangers break camp.
Major League Baseball complicated matters last offseason when it eliminated 40 Minor League Baseball teams and a layer of rookie ball. That created roster logjams within organizations. On top of that, the MLB Draft took place more than a month later than in the past, so signees didn’t get much of a season.
“So, for those guys, this year was really about getting their feet wet and getting used to the routine of pro ball,” Smith said. “It’s such a small sample size, you can’t really put much stock in results. So, with all of those guys, we’ll be more patient and just make sure we develop them on time.”