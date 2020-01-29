News in your town

Boys prep basketball: Cougars click in win against Comets

'Citizen of the world': Bryant promoted basketball globally

Sports in brief: Bryant helicopter did not have key warning system

Garoppolo takes lessons from Brady into 1st Super Bowl start

PHOTO GALLERY: 24 pics from Hawkeyes-Badgers showdown in Iowa City

Boys prep basketball: Cougars click in win against Comets

Muguruza, Halep to meet in Australian Open semis

Sports in brief: Castellanos signs with Reds

Aviation experts suspect Bryant's pilot got lost in the fog

Los Angeles unites in grief for adopted son Kobe Bryant

NFL: Vikings name Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer as co-DCs

Brewers' Braun acknowledges this could be his final season

NBA roundup: LaVine, Bulls outlast Spurs

Boys prep tennis: Wahlert's Westercamp named Iowa's Coach of Year

College basketball: Hawkeyes rally past Wisconsin

Local & area roundup: Senior 5th, Hempstead 9th in latest poll

College basketball: Hawkeyes rally past Wisconsin

College basketball: Hawkeyes with huge rally in win over Wisconsin

AP source: Reds, Castellanos agree to $64 million, 4-year deal

Men's basketball: Baylor remains No. 1 in AP Top 25; Iowa climbs slightly

Kobe Bryant's chopper crashed in fog that grounded other aircraft

Quite the reversal for Wahlert state wrestling champ

Hawkeyes host Badgers tonight

Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead

Sports digest: Bill seeks extended safety netting at all Ohio pro ballparks

Halep into Australian Open quarterfinals

Pro Bowlers remember Kobe Bryant as AFC tops NFC again

NBA: Zion leads Pelicans

Leishman rallies to win Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey

USHL: Saints run out of steam in weekend finale

College basketball: Berhow helps Northern Iowa top Loyola in OT

PHOTO GALLERY: 2020 IWCOA Girls State Tournament

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

49ers' Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team

Column: Finally, the Super Bowl might be fun again

NFL: Afterthought as it is, Pro Bowl has rich history

Boys prep swimming: Finally hosting at home

USHL: Fighting Saints’ Stella quickly adapting to USHL

College basketball: Clarke stays hot vs. Missouri Valley