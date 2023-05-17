Lainee Burks and Eden Bowen finished 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, then flopped places for the 200 and pitched in to win the 4x100 relay as Lancaster won the league championship at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference track and field meet on Tuesday in Richland Center, Wis.

Burks won the 100 in 12.94 and finished runner-up in the 200 in 27.01. Bowen won the 200 in 27.96 and finished second in the 100 in 13.01. They teamed up with Maddie Nielsen and Abby Burr to win the 4x100 in 51.58 and help the Flying Arrows run past Platteville, 153-106, for the team title.

