Lainee Burks and Eden Bowen finished 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, then flopped places for the 200 and pitched in to win the 4x100 relay as Lancaster won the league championship at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference track and field meet on Tuesday in Richland Center, Wis.
Burks won the 100 in 12.94 and finished runner-up in the 200 in 27.01. Bowen won the 200 in 27.96 and finished second in the 100 in 13.01. They teamed up with Maddie Nielsen and Abby Burr to win the 4x100 in 51.58 and help the Flying Arrows run past Platteville, 153-106, for the team title.
Burks added a third championship in the long jump (16 feet, 11 ½ inches). Mallory Olmstead won the 800 (2:25.11) and Megan Kreul claimed the triple jump crown (35-4).
Platteville’s Ketura Goomey won the 100 hurdles (16.67) and 300 hurdles (47.93), and Grace Stombaugh won the high jump (4-10).
BOYS PREP TRACK
Hillmen share conference crown — At Richland Center, Wis.: Casen Udelhofen won the 200 (22.77) and 400 (50.57) and joined Quinn Wright, Andrew Donner and Nick Burkard to win the 4x400 relay (3:37.33), and Platteville rallied late to tie Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 123-123, for the team championship at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet.
Max Bedward won the 100 (11.40) and Connor Raisbeck took the discus title (145-10) for Lancaster, which also won the 4x200 relay behind Quinton Ploessl, Brennen Gildersleeve, Semaj Venson and Michael Murphy (1:34.90) and placed third as a team with 108 points.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 13, Mineral Point 5 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Gavin Vaassen went 4-for-5 with three doubles, and Will Busch, Max Lucey, Reece Rosenkrantz, Tyson Richard and Cody Houtakker added two hits apiece as the Cubans (15-4) routed the Pointers.
(Monday’s games)
Western Dubuque 6-19, Iowa City Liberty 5-5 — At North Liberty, Iowa: The Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats (2-0) made the most of four hits in the opener, when Isaac Then drove in a pair of runs and Ryan Klostermann scattered three earned runs on five hits while striking out seven. In the nightcap, Jake Goodman went 3-for-4, Brett Harris was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, Hunter Quagliano was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Isaac Then went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Connor Maiers allowed just three hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Dubuque Wahlert 5-6, Cedar Rapids Washington 4-5 — At McAleece Sports Complex: Jack Walsh went 2-for-3, Will Specht drove in a pair of runs and Zach Callahan allowed only two earned runs on five hits in five innings for Class 3A No. 6 Wahlert (2-0) in the opener. The Golden Eagles completed the sweep as Ryan Brosius went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Seamus Crahan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Foti Rigopoulos drove in a pair of runs while allowing just four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Brevin Hawkinson earned the win in relief, and Bryce Rudiger picked up a save.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-7, Dubuque Senior 2-4 — At Senior: The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Cougars spoiled the head coaching debut of Senior grad Tyler Saeugling. Senior finished with 11 hits in the doubleheader.
North Scott 16, Beckman Catholic 8 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Luke Sigwarth went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs, and Matthew Florence added a pair of hits as the Class 2A No.4 Trailblazers dropped their opener.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 10, Darlington 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: Summer Rogers went 3-for-5 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs, and Addy Schauff added two RBIs in support of winning pitcher Payton Gile, who struck out 12 as the Cubans beat the Redbirds.
BOYS SOCCER
Western Dubuque 5, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1 — At Fredericksburg, Iowa: The Bobcats rolled past Sumner-Fredericksburg in their Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dubuque Hempstead 5, Western Dubuque 0 — At Timmerman Field: The Mustangs blanked the Bobcats in their regular-season finale and improved to 13-3 overall.
