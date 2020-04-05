Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics recently named its award winners for the season.
Olivia Their, of Dyersville, Iowa, and Reagan Dolan were both nominated for state and national athletes scholarships, and both are honored as Seniors of the USTA. Dolan was also nominated for the Nationals Mr V. and the Amber DeLancey Scholarship, and Thier was nominated for the Nationals Amanda Howe Scholarship.
Katelin Ante, of Manchester, Iowa, was nominated for the Vickie Wilson Spirit Honor 2020 for good character, leadership, service to her family, team, school, and community.
Melanie Lutgen, of Dyersville, was nominated for the 2020 Iowa Achievement Title for the State of Iowa for her dedication, loyalty, and work ethics, and for being at the top of her level throughout her tumbling career.
Reagan Brown, of Guttenberg, Iowa, and Izzy Lutgen, of Dyersville, were honored with the Moser Dedication and Loyalty Honor.
Annie Gulick, of Dyersville, gained second-year Advanced Level Status. She was nominated for the Nationals 2020 Athlete of the Year, The George Nissen Honor and the Dennis Harget 4’s Scholarship.
Olivia Thier was also recognized for her first-year Advanced Level Status.
Ava Nolan, of Jesup, Iowa, was nominated for the 2020 Iowa USTA Sportsmanship Award for demonstrating leadership and sportsmanship inside and outside of the gym.
Kennedy Collins, of Jesup, was honored with the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics Perseverance and Loyalty Award 2020, for her never-give-up attitude, staying with it even through injuries, her work ethic, dedication and by being a role model.
Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic has been teaching area youth for more than 40 years and has been competing with the USTA Power Tumbling since 1985. Each year the school has students from sub beginners through elite levels advance to the national level of competition.
Moser Instructors are Debbie Moser, of Dyersville; Carmen Moser Payne, of Edgewood;, Iowa, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point, Iowa.