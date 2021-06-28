WORTHINGTON, Iowa — The last few weeks have been quite the grind for the Dyersville semi-pro baseball team.
But there the Whitehawks were Sunday night, hoisting yet another trophy.
Blake Willenborg pitched five innings of no-hit relief, and Joel Vaske drove in three runs as Dyersville handled Monticello, 6-2, to repeat as Worthington Tournament champions. The Whitehawks also won the Farley championship on June 19.
“It’s always tough to come out of the bottom bracket in a tournament, but to do it in back-to-back tournaments really says a lot about our core group of guys,” said T. J. Deardorff, the tournament MVP. “The bottom bracket is always just stacked, and every game we played was here close. We had to battle to win every night.
“It means a lot to win MVP, especially when you look at how many guys had great tournaments here.”
On the mound, Deardorff went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts while allowing just seven hits in 14 innings. He also batted .429 (6-for-14).
The Whitehawks opened the scoring in the top of the first after Deardorff drew a one-out walk. He stole second and scored an out later on a base hit to left field that Camden Smyka hustled into a double.
Dyersville doubled the lead an inning later after starting pitcher Logan Schmitt stroked a leadoff double to straightaway center. He scored on Al Timp’s base hit up the middle.
Monticello got one run back in the bottom half. Tyler Felton drew a one-out walk and scored on an error.
The Whitehawks went ahead, 3-1, in the third. Smyka led off with a single up the middle and scored on Timp’s fielder’s choice.
Tanner Felton led off the bottom of the third with a home run to right-center, but Dyersville immediately answered. Deardorff doubled to right-center and scored on Joel Vaske’s ground out to make it 4-2.
Two innings later, Timp, Riley LeGrand and Deardorff walked to load the bases. Vaske punched a two-run single through the left side to make it 6-2.
Willenborg entered the game in the fourth and shut Monticello down. He walked three and faced just three over the minimum.
“It was a matter of just filling up the zone, especially early in the count,” Willenborg said. “It was kind of cool to come on in relief of Logan, because I coached him a few years at Independence (High School). It was kind of the veteran coming on and finishing it off for the younger guy. But it’s fun to watch him because he definitely has a bright future.”