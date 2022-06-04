Paxton Geisel planned to play roughly 20-25 games in his rookie season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints this winter.
At least that’s what general manager Kalle Larsson told him to expect with Boston Bruins goaltending prospect Philip Svedeback also in town.
But Geisel still prepared like a No. 1 from the onset of training camp, and that mentality paid dividends when Svedeback battled a variety of injuries throughout the season.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Estevan, Saskatchewan, ranked among the USHL’s top goaltenders in several categories and, on Friday, earned a spot on the league’s all-rookie team.
“I was OK with getting 20-25 games,” Geisel, 18, said. “Even though I was told 20 games, I wanted to come in and compete for the starting job. I didn’t want to sit back and not play.
“My competitiveness just pushes me to come to the rink every day, working to get better. So, when I was thrown into the starting role, I was able to perform well.”
One of only two USHL rookies to play enough minutes to qualify for the league leader board, Geisel went 25-19-1-2 with a 3.13 goals against average and .897 save percentage to easily lead first-year players in those categories. He ranked third among all goalies in victories, seventh in save percentage and 11th in goals against average.
“Paxton was incredible at answering the bell at every turn for us this season, especially when you consider he played a lot more games than he expected to play,” said former Saints coach Greg Brown, now the head coach at Boston College. “He was so consistent, and he gave us a chance to win pretty much every night he started. To do that as a young goalie in this league is a great testament to him, his work ethic and his mental fortitude.
“Paxton approaches goaltending with a seriousness and a dedication, and that’s what allowed him to be successful in so many games, especially all of those back-to-backs and three-game weekends he was kind of forced to play. Because he treated every practice with a serious level of commitment, he was used to the mental grind that is so hard for many young goalies. Even when he was probably exhausted, he maintained enough focus to give us a chance to win.”
Geisel could hear his name called in the NHL Draft this summer after being ranked No. 19 among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting in its final listing. The service had him at No. 28 in the mid-term rankings.
Geisel, who has committed to defending NCAA Division I champion Denver, will return to Dubuque in the fall as the No. 1 goaltender.
“I’m really looking forward to taking on more of a leadership role next year,” Geisel said. “Being a young guy like I was this year, it can be a challenge to voice your opinion and take charge. I want to take the reins and be a part of that leadership group in Dubuque.”
In December, Geisel completed the long, arduous process of becoming a United States citizen after living in the Dallas area for several years. The decision to gain citizenship opened several doors for him, including a selection to the Biosteel All-American Game in January and an invitation to USA Hockey’s National Goaltending Camp in Plymouth, Mich., last month.
The camp included 29 of the best goaltenders in the 17-22 age group and a coaching staff with NHL and Olympic experience. The camp ran May 19-22 at USA Hockey Arena.
“It was a great experience,” Geisel said. “It was super competitive, because there were a lot of 2003, ’04 and ’05 (born goalies) there competing for a shot at the World Junior Showcase this summer and eventually a shot on the World Junior Championship team. But there was a lot of camaraderie, too, with goalies learning from each other and competing against the shooters they brought in.
“I learned so much about the mental side of the game and staying in the moment. But there was also a lot of good sessions that focused on working through screens, which is one of the toughest things for a goalie. I’m looking forward to applying all of it next season in Dubuque.”
The all-rookie first team also included defenseman Andrew Strathmann (Tri-City) and Antonio Fernandez (Lincoln) and forwards Dylan James (Sioux City), Adam Ingram (Youngstown) and Cole Knuble (Fargo).
The second team featured goalie Owen Fowler (Youngstown), defensemen Kent Anderson (Green Bay) and Nathan McBrayer (Muskegon) and forwards Cameron Lund (Green Bay), Jayden Perron (Chicago) and Nick Moldenhauer (Chicago).
