BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson maintained his innocence and strongly denied committing any sexual misconduct despite allegations made by 22 women against the Cleveland Browns’ new starting quarterback.
Wearing a dark pinstriped suit and orange tie at his introductory news conference on Friday, Watson showed little emotion while saying he’s done nothing illegal.
“I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed a woman in my life,” Watson said, flanked at the dais inside the team’s headquarters by Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. “That’s not how I was raised. I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”
It was the first time Watson has answered direct questions about the allegations, which first surfaced in March 2021. Watson didn’t play last season for the Houston Texans as the cases mounted.
For nearly 40 minutes, Watson was asked about his character, the charges against him and how he’ll attempt to rebuild his image. He understands there are people who will never believe him.
“I know that there’s going to be a stain that probably is going to stick with me for awhile, but all I can do is keep moving forward and to continue to show the person that I am, the true character, the true person, the true human being I am,” the 26-year-old said.
Bills get initial OK for $200M stadium loan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills moved closer to landing $200 million in NFL funding to help finance their bid to build a new stadium in which a majority of the projected $1.354 billion price tag is anticipated to be covered by taxpayer dollars.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday that the NFL’s stadium and finance committee backed the Bills’ request for what’s called a G4 loan, by recommending the team’s application be presented at the league’s owner meetings for final approval. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision was made privately.
Former Packers CB Sullivan signs with Vikings
EAGAN, Minn. — Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, the latest player to switch from one NFC North rival to another.
The 25-year-old Sullivan played more than 76% of the snaps on defense last season for Green Bay, mostly in the slot position in the nickel package. He didn’t miss a game in three years with the Packers and had five interceptions and 16 passes defensed from 2019-21
BASEBALL
Ohtani chosen as Angels’ opening day pitcher
PHOENIX — The full Shohei Ohtani experience will be on display when the Los Angeles Angels take the field on opening day. The two-way star was picked to be the team’s starting pitcher for the April 7 opener at Angel Stadium against the Houston Astros.
He’s also expected to be in the lineup as the designated hitter. The reigning AL Most Valuable Player is coming off one of the most unique and productive seasons in the sport’s history. Ohtani was 9-2 on the mound last season with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 156 batters over 130 1/3 innings. He also hit 46 homers, 26 doubles, an AL-best eight triples and stole 26 bases.
Dodgers extend Dave Roberts’ contract
PHOENIX — The Dodgers have agreed to a three-year contract extension with manager Dave Roberts, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, locking up the World Series-winning skipper through the 2025 season and ensuring he won’t manage the 2022 campaign in the last year of his deal.
In six years managing the Dodgers — all of which have seen the team make the playoffs — Roberts has been at the helm for five division titles, three National League pennants and a World Series championship in 2020.
BASKETBALL
Former ISU coach Prohm returns to Murray St.
MURRAY, Ky. — Steve Prohm has returned to Murray State for a second stint as men’s basketball coach, taking over the program as the Racers prepare to join the Missouri Valley Conference in July.
Prohm had a 104-29 record during his first tenure with the Racers from 2011-15 and won two Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships along with a first-round NCAA game in 2012. He spent six years as a Murrary State assistant before taking over for Billy Kennedy.
Prohm left in 2015 for Iowa State, going 97-95 in six seasons with Big 12 Conference Tournament titles in 2017 and 2019 and three NCAA appearances.
Buckeyes’ E.J. Liddell declares for NBA draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell announced Friday he has declared for the NBA draft.
The decision by the All-American to skip his senior season was no surprise. Liddell had the best season of his three-year Buckeyes career, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game.