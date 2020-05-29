The tears flowed long before they pulled the plug on track season.
Everything about Claire Edmondson’s run at the Jim Boughton Cross Country Invite last fall was exceptional. She clocked in at 18 minutes, 28 seconds. She was just a few ticks off the pace of teammate Lilly Schmidt for first. Dubuque Senior’s top two runners had put considerable distance between themselves and the rest of the pack, foreshadowing how the pair would anchor the Rams’ second-place finish at the Iowa 4A state meet a month and a half later.
Yet, as the runners trickled into the Boughton finish line, Tracy Demerath watched as Edmondson broke down. It wasn’t through envy that Edmondson wept — by all accounts, she’s an incredible teammate and for the past three seasons of varsity running, has coaxed her fellow Rams to run their very best.
The race, simply, was below the bar at which Edmondson holds herself. She had set out to set the course record in what became her last Boughton Invite.
“She was very happy for Lilly, but devastated in herself because she’s so driven,” said Demerath, Senior girls cross country assistant and head girls track coach. “There was Claire, just standing there, crying, and I knew that moment had sparked something more.
“She’s hungry and she will continue to be hungry.”
That drive, said Demerath, forecast a promising 2020 spring track season. An Iowa 4A medalist in multiple distance events, Edmondson had her sights set on gold. Among her goals this season were to earn solo Drake Relays and state meet titles, as well as anchor Senior to the medal stand in the 4x800.
None of it could play out. Like so many senior athletes, Edmondson’s final prep season was robbed by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down sporting events throughout the country.
Naturally, there was a grieving process. Edmondson laments not being able to see what might’ve become of this year, the new records she might set and the glory that comes with running on the blue oval at Des Moines’ Drake Stadium.
But rather than dwell, Edmondson has spent these last few months focused on running forward. Last fall, she accepted an offer to run NCAA Division I track and cross country at Iowa. Her top focus is to put herself in the best position to help the Hawkeyes when competitive college running (hopefully) resumes this August.
“Everybody says this a lot, but don’t take anything for granted. That’s so true right now,” said Edmondson, remarking that the day of her interview with the TH fell on the same day state track qualifiers were to be held. “I know for a lot of seniors, it’s been disappointing not to have that closure that everybody else is normally going to have. I think that’s going to push me to do better and I’m going to work as hard as I can this next season.”
Demerath called Edmondson the best female distance runner the Rams have seen in almost two decades. She holds school records in the 800 (2:15.19), 1,500 (4:45.64) and 3,000 (10:03.12) — marks she set last season as a junior that were held since the late 1990s. She also medaled in all three events last season, earning third in the 1,500, fourth in the 3K and sixth in the 800. And she qualified for Drake in all three events, medaling in two.
With that resume, it may not seem surprising that Iowa summoned Edmondson. Demerath said what separates her from the average distance runner goes beyond talent.
“For Claire, the talent comes not just from the physical side, but the mental side,” Demerath said. “Yes, she’s physically talented, but work ethic beats talent every day, and I think she’s got both. That’s the key to her success.”
Senior has shut down school facilities during this quarantine period, discouraging use of the Dalzell Field track, where Edmondson made herself a brand name in local running circuits. But she said it’s a sport that she can take anywhere. The streets of Dubuque have served as Edmondson’s training ground while social distancing is in order.
“I’m just trying to keep up with what my coach from Iowa is sending me thus far,” Edmondson said. “We’re just kind of building up into the cross country season this fall that we’ll hopefully have.
“It’s been tough not having meets to gauge, compare yourself to others. That was something I would use a lot to push myself in workouts. But I’ve been keeping up with my teammates and we’ve been encouraging each other to keep practicing, even though we’re alone. It’s definitely something that’s been helpful for me. I’m doing it for them still.
“This isn’t just for me at this point. It’s going to affect the team so I have to keep working toward that.”
Demerath’s voice grew thick when she reflected on what seniors like Edmondson lost. Shortly after the shut down, Demerath collected equipment from her runners at Dalzell and, even while social distancing, was struck by the intangible camaraderie her athletes exude.
Edmondson, she said, played a vital role in Senior’s togetherness. Since moving to Dubuque as a sophomore in high school (Edmondson’s family moved in from New Mexico in 2017), the Rams runners have benefited by her presence.
“Claire’s really great at taking things in stride,” Demerath said. “Her advice to younger runners after the shutdown was ‘setbacks lead to greater comebacks.’ I think that speaks for itself. She sees this whole thing as just a setback.
“It speaks volumes about the type of athlete she is. She talks a lot about team. It’s never just about her. She wants to run her best for the team. … And when you look at runners that have come out of Iowa, she’s got a lot of talent that hasn’t been tapped. I think there’s a lot of big things in store for her.”
Edmondson said one of her main motivations is to return to the blue oval, the place where she planned on capping her Rams career. The Hawkeyes compete in the college portion of the Drake Relays on an annual basis.
There at Drake, Edmondson hopes to gain what many spring athletes lost this year — closure.
“Getting a state championship, getting a Drake title, that’s something that’s been frustrating, just to not get that closure,” Edmondson said. “This could’ve been the season, but now we’re not going to get that chance.
“We’re going to be able to go back there in college, so that’s one way I could see closure. I’m shifting my goals for that.”