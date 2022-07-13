A pair of area top-10 ranked baseball teams can punch their tickets to the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament with home victories tonight.
No. 6 Western Dubuque hosts Clear Creek-Amana, and No. 7 West Delaware hosts upstart De Witt Central in substate championship games. The winners advance to the eight-team state tournament next week at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus.
Heading into tonight’s games, eight top-10-ranked teams remain alive for state tournament berths after No. 4 Dubuque Wahlert and No. 10 North Polk lost in the semifinals. Tonight’s action also includes No. 2 Davenport Assumption against No. 8 Marion and No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier against No. 9 Independence.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s games:
SUBSTATE 3
CLEAR CREEK-AMANA (23-10) AT WESTERN DUBUQUE (28-11)
Site: Farley Park
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Top-seeded Western Dubuque hung crooked numbers in three separate innings en route to a 9-2 victory over Benton Community in the semifinals on Monday after blanking Crestwood, 8-0, in the opening round Friday … Third-seeded Clear Creek-Amana knocked off second-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock, 9-3, in the semifinals on Monday after routing Charles City, 12-2, in the first round Friday.
Series: Western Dubuque has gone 14-5 against its former WaMaC Conference rival since the 2009 season. The teams haven’t played since June 22, 2018, when they split a WaMaC doubleheader. They also split doubleheaders in the three seasons before that.
Outlook: Western Dubuque has reached the summer state tournament five times, including back-to-back appearances in 2018-19. The Bobcats score 7.5 runs per game and allow 4.1. They are hitting .345 as a team and have a 3.35 ERA … Clear Creek-Amana has been to state only once, in 2020. The Clippers score 8.7 runs per game and allow 4.3. They are hitting .328 as a team and own a 3.20 team ERA.
SUBSTATE 4
DE WITT CENTRAL (16-23) AT WEST DELAWARE (31-10)
Site: Beckman Sports Complex, Manchester
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Third-seeded West Delaware blanked Maquoketa, 6-0, in Monday’s semifinal and shut out Mount Vernon, 5-0, in Friday’s quarterfinals … De Witt Central upset top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Dubuque Wahlert, 7-3, in the semifinals after thumping Center Point-Urbana, 13-6, in the opening round Friday.
Series: West Delaware has gone 13-11 against its former WaMaC rival since 2009. Central now competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The Hawks swept Central, 17-1 and 5-3, in a non-conference doubleheader June. 28.
Outlook: West Delaware has reached the state tournament seven times but hasn’t made the dance since 2008, a year after future Minnesota Twins prospect B.J. Hermsen led the Hawks to a state championship. The Hawks score 7.0 runs per game and allow 3.3. They are hitting .293 as a team and have a 2.79 ERA. West Delaware has won 10 straight and hasn’t lost since a 20-5 home defeat to Clear Creek-Amana … Central has been to state four times, all since 2010, and will be seeking a second straight berth. The Sabers score 5.1 runs per game and allow 6.0. They are hitting .282 as a team and own a 4.98 team ERA. The Sabers lost seven of their final eight regular-season games before the postseason run.
