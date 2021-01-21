As a kid who grew up just about 90 minutes from Bloomington, Ind., games against Indiana just mean a little more.
Jack Nunge will get his only scheduled chance at the Hoosiers (8-6, 3-4 Big Ten Conference) this season when they visit Nunge and the No. 4-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1) tonight.
Nunge, a 6-foot-11 forward from Newburgh, Ind., had 12 points and six rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 77-64 loss at the Hoosiers on Dec. 4, 2017 — his first game against Indiana. He had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks in the Hawkeyes’ 84-82 loss against the Hoosiers in Iowa City that season — his last game against Indiana.
“Those games are all big for me,” Nunge said. “I knew the area. I went on a couple visits there. I wasn’t ever recruited by (Indiana coach) Archie (Miller), but when Tom Crean was there he talked to me a lot. Early on whenever we played them, that was definitely a huge motivation. Especially my freshman year going there. That was a big game for me.”
He didn’t play in any of Iowa’s last three games against Indiana, two wins.
And he has certainly gone through his share of adversity in the time since. His father, Dr. Mark Nunge, passed away suddenly at the age of 53 in late November. Prior to that, he tore his ACL five games into last season after taking a healthy redshirt season in 2018-19.
“It was definitely difficult. It was something that nobody really wants to go through,” Nunge said. “It’s just unfortunate that an injury happened, but I think it definitely helped me in the long-term. It taught me a lot of life lessons. I was able to make some really strong bonds in both of my years sitting out with Jordan (Bohannon) and CJ (Fredrick). It helped me prepare for this year, I think. All the adversity I’d seen in those two years really set a path for this year to be successful for our team.”
Nunge averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 33 games (14 starts) as a freshman in 2017-18. He was scoring 6.0 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds through his first five games, all starts, last season before suffering his knee injury.
This season, he is scoring 7.2 points with 5.6 rebounds in 12 games off the bench. He also has 17 assists, 11 blocks and three steals against 12 turnovers.
He’s part of Iowa’s top group of reserves along with Keegan Murray and Patrick McCaffery, a trio that has given the Hawkeyes quality minutes in long stretches of action.
“Usually … players of that caliber are starting,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “It’s nice to have them in particular because … their skillsets are versatile. They can all guard more than one position. All three of them can make a 3. All three of them can put it on the deck. And what’s been interesting is they seem to all play well together, when they’re out there together.
“It’s a nice situation to be in, if anybody gets in foul trouble or you want to have a different look out there.”
Indiana leads the all-time series, 104-78, dating to 1909. Iowa is 46-42 against the Hoosiers in Iowa City, including a 21-12 advantage inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena and wins in nine of the last 13 such meetings.