Dubuque Senior claimed gold in two events and silver in another as the Rams placed second as a team with 88 points in the Iowa Boys Indoor Championships on Saturday at A.Y. McDonald Track on the campus of University of Dubuque.

Pleasant Valley (165) won the team crown, Hempstead (80) placed third, Wahlert (37) fifth and Bellevue (29) was sixth.

