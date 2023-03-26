Dubuque Senior claimed gold in two events and silver in another as the Rams placed second as a team with 88 points in the Iowa Boys Indoor Championships on Saturday at A.Y. McDonald Track on the campus of University of Dubuque.
Pleasant Valley (165) won the team crown, Hempstead (80) placed third, Wahlert (37) fifth and Bellevue (29) was sixth.
Jaden Arnold won gold for the Rams (51.93) in the 400 and ran the anchor in the first-place 4x200 relay team (1:33.63) with Deyon Moore, Nick Lambe and Noah Roling.
Hempstead’s John Maloney was the 3,200 champion in 9:46.48, while Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius (6.58) won the 55 dash and Duke Faley (54-7) earned the shot put title.
The Hempstead girls (73) were third as a team, behind champion Cedar Falls (103) and runner-up Solon (88). Wahlert (44) placed fifth and Senior (38) sixth.
The Mustangs claimed the top three spots in the 1,500 with Keelee Leitzen earning gold in 4:41.36. Julia Gehl (4:42.46) took silver and Evie Henneberry (5:11.03) bronze. Brooke O’Brien, who won the 800 in 2:19.78, also teamed with Gehl, Leitzen and Ayla Osterkamp to place first in the 4x400 (4:07.10).
Meghan McDonald (7.43) won Wahlert’s lone individual gold in the 55 dash, but the Golden Eagles also took first in the 4x200 relay.
Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas (10:54.12) took first for the Rams in the 3,000.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Illinois Wesleyan 17, Dubuque 5 — At Oyen Field: Kyle Hephner, Ryan Doyle, Aidan Culligan, Nikolas Wortman and Christian Melton recorded goals, but the Spartans fell to 3-5 on the season.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
North Central 3, Loras 0 — At Naperville, Ill.: Corey Mayette delivered 11 kills, Dorian Fiorenza downed 10 and Joe Horn dished out 31 assists, but the Duhawks fell to North Central, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wartburg 3-1, Loras 1-2 — At Waverly, Iowa: Loras’ Max Vaisvila drew a tough-luck loss after allowing just two runs over six innings in the opener. Max McCullum accounted for three of the Duhawks’ four hits. Cody Sunny went 4-for-4 and Ryan Wohlers surrendered just one run over six innings in the night cap as the Duhawks (11-7, 2-1 American Rivers Conference) salvaged a split.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central Methodist 11-15, Clarke 1-5 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Malarie Huseman went 2-for-3 in Game 1 and Elizabeth Leverton had two hits in Game 2, but the Pride were swept.
MEN’S TENNIS
Spartans drop pair — Alexander Hardin won at No. 5 singles and teamed with Josh Huseman for a win at No. 3 doubles, but Dubuque fell to Cornell, 7-2, in Mount Vernon, Iowa. The Spartans were also defeated by Coe, 9-0, in Cedar Rapids.
