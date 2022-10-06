Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches heading into today’s Mississippi Valley Conference super meet at Seminole Valley in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Mississippi Valley Conference cross country super meet this afternoon will also serve as a showcase of an elite class of Dubuque runners.
Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids will serve as host of the 15-team event. The girls varsity race is scheduled for 4:10 p.m., and the boys varsity race will follow at 4:40 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead, the defending Iowa Class 4A state champion and the No. 1-ranked team in the class all season, will be favored in the girls race. The Mustangs feature four runners in the top 14 of the Iowa Association of Track Coaches individual rankings. Junior Julia Gehl is the highest-ranked MVC runner in the state at No. 6, senior Brooke O’Brien follows at No. 7, junior Keelee Leitzen ranks 11th, and sophomore Evie Henneberry ranks 14th.
The Mustangs made quite the statement on Saturday, when they scored 83 points to defeat Class 4A No. 2-ranked Pleasant Valley by nine points at a 22-team meet hosted by Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. Gehl and O’Brien finished 7-8, while Leitzen took 12th and Henneberry placed 14th. Natalie Schlichte rounded out the scoring by placing 42nd.
Dubuque Senior, the No. 3-ranked team in the state, placed seven runners in the coaches’ rankings top 30 this week. Senior Georgia Harms leads the way at No. 18, followed by junior Leah Klapatauskas at No. 19, junior Kaitlyn Miller at No. 22, freshman Emma Chesterman and No. 23, freshman Nevaeh Kessler at No. 24, sophomore Emily Gorton at No. 25 and sophomore Claire Hoyer at No. 27.
The MVC girls race includes five other ranked teams, including No. 10 Iowa City High, No. 14 Cedar Falls, No. 15 Linn-Mar and No. 19 Cedar Rapids Prairie in Class 4A and No. 19 Dubuque Wahlert in Class 3A. The Golden Eagles have used a group effort this season and do not have an individual in the top 30 in the Class.
Class 4A No. 4 Iowa City High and No. 5 Cedar Falls will be the favorites in the boys race, which includes eight ranked teams. Cedar Rapids Kennedy holds down the No. 10 spot in Class 4A, followed by Hempstead at No. 11, Prairie at No. 15, Iowa City West at No. 18 and Linn-Mar at No. 30. Western Dubuque ranks No. 5 in Class 3A.
No. 2-ranked Ford Washburn, of Iowa City High, will be favored along with No. 3 Miles Wilson, of Kennedy. Hempstead junior John Maloney is the MVC’s third-highest ranked runner at No. 8, and senior teammate Caleb Kass holds down the No. 17 spot.
Western Dubuque senior Isaiah Hammerand will also figure in the individual title mix as the No. 4-ranked runner in Class 3A. Bobcats freshman Quentin Nauman holds down the No. 29 spot in the individual rankings.
5 AREA TEAMS RANKED IN 1A-2A
The Class 1A and 2A rankings include five area schools. Dyersville Beckman Catholic earned the No. 10 spot in the Class 2A girls poll behind No. 17-ranked Julia Mertz, a junior.
The Class 1A boys rankings include No. 4 Bellevue, No. 13 Cascade and No. 17 Clayton Ridge. Cascade also landed at No. 15 in the girls poll.
Bellevue junior Payton Griebel ranks second individually behind Madrid junior Ethan Loutzenheiser. The Class 1A rankings also include Cascade senior Adam Knepper at No. 12, Clayton Ridge senior Keaton Reimer at No. 13 and Bellevue senior Aiden Onken at No. 16.
The Class 1A girls rankings include Maquoketa Valley freshman Taryn Burbridge at No. 14 and Cascade freshman Hallie Kelchen at No. 26.
Iowa’s state qualifying meets take place Oct. 19-20, and the state meet follows on Oct. 28-29 in Fort Dodge.
