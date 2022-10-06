05112022-4astatetrackqualifying1-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches heading into today’s Mississippi Valley Conference super meet at Seminole Valley in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The Mississippi Valley Conference cross country super meet this afternoon will also serve as a showcase of an elite class of Dubuque runners.

Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids will serve as host of the 15-team event. The girls varsity race is scheduled for 4:10 p.m., and the boys varsity race will follow at 4:40 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.