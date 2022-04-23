Talk about a pressure cooker.
The Dupaco Cowbell Cup and the playoff positions for both the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders will come down to tonight’s USHL regular-season finale in Cedar Rapids. Faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m. at ImOn Ice Arena.
The Saints need just one point to win the Cowbell Cup, and the RoughRiders must win in regulation to claim supremacy among the USHL’s three Eastern Iowa teams. Dubuque will be looking to win the Cowbell Cup for the third straight season and sixth overall.
In the more important race, however, Dubuque (40-16-2-3) trails Chicago (38-13-9-1) by just one point for first place in the Eastern Conference but owns the tie-breaker over the Steel if both finish with the same amount of standings points. Cedar Rapids (28-29-2-2) and Team USA (27-28-5-1), which visits Youngstown tonight, both have 60 points and the RoughRiders own the tie-breaker for the sixth and final playoff spot in the East.
Madison on Friday clinched its first playoff spot since returning to the USHL in 2014. The Capitols edged Green Bay and are locked into the No. 5 spot in the East, three points ahead of Cedar Rapids and Team USA.
“It’s definitely going to be a playoff-style atmosphere,” said Saints forward Kenny Connors, who scored the lone goal in a shootout Friday night to give the Saints a 3-2 victory. “They’re playing for their playoff lives, and we’re still fighting to win the conference. Both teams have a lot on the line.
“That arena has a lot of energy, and they love playing there. We have to stick to our game and not get caught up in them. We know if we play our game, we can beat anyone. It’d be huge for our confidence to win there, because then we’d know we can go anywhere and win.”
The RoughRiders own the USHL’s second-best home record at 22-6-1-1 and have beaten the Saints in all three games this season at ImOn Ice Arena. Dubuque, which won all four games against the RoughRiders at Mystique Community Ice Center, is one of the USHL’s top road teams with an 18-6-6 record.
“The ball’s in our court now,” said Saints forward Connor Kurth, who tallied a goal and an assist Friday night. “We can win the Cowbell and still get first place, so we have to bear down and win a game when it matters the most.
“It’s going to be a huge test. The key will be to get on them early, because they play a totally different game when their behind as opposed to when they’re ahead. We have to get the lead early, lock it down and stay out of the penalty box.”
Dubuque took a 2-0 lead Friday night, but the RoughRiders clawed back into the game with a pair of power play goals.
Cedar Rapids leads the USHL with 1,316 penalty minutes, 20 more than Anderson Cup champion Tri-City. The Saints have taken the second-fewest penalty minutes at 720.
“Cedar Rapids has a tendency to kind of draw you into taking penalties, so we have to do a better job of avoiding the penalties we don’t have to take,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We have to keep our heads about us and stick to the hockey part of the game.”
There are only three playoff races to be determined tonight, including first place in the East between Chicago and Dubuque, sixth place in the East between Cedar Rapids and Team USA, and fifth place in the West between Fargo and Waterloo.