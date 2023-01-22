A season-long Achilles heel turned into a recipe for success for the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team.
“We got off to a great start and that hasn’t been our calling card this year,” Spartans’ head coach Robbie Sieverding said. “We’ve had some slow starts, and that’s something we’ve been really trying to key on.”
UD shot out to a 12-point advantage 7 minutes into Saturday’s American Rivers Conference contest with league-leading Central, and never looked back as the Spartans played in front for nearly the entirety of a 67-61 victory at Stoltz Sports Center.
Recommended for you
The Spartans (13-5, 6-3 A-R-C) led for all but 18 seconds of the 40-minute contest in a game they never trailed.
“That’s a really good team, just a big physical team, and that makes it tough to score against,” Sieverding said. “That’s just a great team win and we were fortunate to put 40 minutes together against them.”
Jaylin McCants, who scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the first half for the Spartans, said his team approached Saturday’s contest differently after a Dec. 3 road loss to the Dutch.
“We didn’t shoot that great against them the first time,” McCants said. “We dropped a couple games we knew we should have won, and that was the first one. We practiced and practiced and game-planned from it. We just played hard and knew how big of a game this was.”
Sam Kilburg added nine points for UD, while Brock Simon and Bryce Prochaska added eight apiece, and Dylan Anderson connected on two clutch 3-pointers to help thwart multiple Central comeback attempts. Josh Hammer led the Spartans with nine rebounds.
“Dylan hit a couple big 3s for us,” Sieverding said. “He’s been working really hard lately on his craft. Josh Hammer had nine huge rebounds, and Sam Kilburg really got us going early in the game. Just a great team win.”
Central (12-5, 7-2 A-R-C) was led in scoring by Joshua Van Gorp with 19 points, but UD’s defense held fellow 6-foot-10 big man Grant Johnson scoreless.
“We knew both of their big men wanted to shoot, so we knew we had to take one of their bigs out,” McCants said. “Van Gorp still got his, but we knew we had to take one of them out. It was just a phenomenal game plan.”
Central cut the Spartans’ lead to four points 5 minutes into the second half, but were never able to draw any closer than six points the rest of the way, as UD answered every punch the Dutch threw its way and increased its lead to double-digit margins seven times in the final 20 minutes.
“We just knew we had to keep them out of the game,” McCants said. “We just had to take the punches they threw at us, and we had to retaliate, too. As long as we kept punching, we knew we’d be good.”
Saturday’s victory may not only be UD’s biggest all season, but kept its hopes alive for a third straight regular-season conference title, now just one game behind the Dutch and in a three-way tie with Loras and Nebraska Wesleyan for second in the A-R-C standings.
“We have big-time goals for our team,” Sieverding said. “In order to have a chance to compete for a championship, this was a pivotal one. We still have work to do and room to improve. I’m super proud of our guys because a couple weeks ago we just weren’t playing great basketball, but we’ve started to find our way a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.