Hempstead vs. Senior boys basketball
Dubuque Senior’s Jacob Williams goes up over Hempstead defenders during their match up held at Nora Gymnasium earlier this month. The Rams earned the No. 1 seed for Iowa Class 4A Substate 3 play, which begins this week.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

The boys prep basketball season is set to begin on Monday in Iowa’s two largest classes. A combined 51 state tournament berths exist between the area’s Class 3A and 4A schools.

Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa and West Delaware kick off their 3A journeys on Monday, along with Dubuque Hempstead in 4A. Dubuque Senior received a first-round bye in 4A and will open with semifinal action next Friday.

