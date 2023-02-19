The boys prep basketball season is set to begin on Monday in Iowa’s two largest classes. A combined 51 state tournament berths exist between the area’s Class 3A and 4A schools.
Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa and West Delaware kick off their 3A journeys on Monday, along with Dubuque Hempstead in 4A. Dubuque Senior received a first-round bye in 4A and will open with semifinal action next Friday.
All substate contests begin at 7 p.m. The substate final will be played at a location yet to be determined.
The Iowa boys state basketball tournament will take place March 6-10 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule preview of area teams competing in Class 3A and 4A substates:
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 3
SCHEDULE — First round: Muscatine (5-15) at Davenport Central (13-7), Monday; Dubuque Hempstead (2-19) at Pleasant Valley (15-5), Monday; Semifinals: Muscatine/Davenport Central at Dubuque Senior (18-3), Feb. 24; Hempstead/Pleasant Valley winner at Bettendorf (14-6), Feb. 24; Substate final, Feb. 28
SENIOR STAT LEADERS — Jacob Williams (12.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Hayden Jacobsmeier (10.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.1 apg); Tevin Schultz (10 ppg, 4.5 rpg)
HEMPSTEAD STAT LEADERS — Reed Strohmeyer (13.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg); Jonny Meuhring (9.5 ppg); Drew Lewis (6.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg)
OUTLOOK — The Rams enter as the substate’s top seed and will be favored to reach their seventh state tournament berth under head coach Wendell Eimers. They’ve found sustained success all year with balanced scoring and tenacious defense. Senior doesn’t have anyone that jumps off the page statistically, but collectively, the Rams have been among the state’s best teams all season.
After a challenging regular season, Hempstead will look to ride the momentum of a victory in its regular-season finale into the postseason. The Mustangs have shown positive signs of late, fighting tough against quality teams like Linn-Mar and Waterloo West, before finally sneaking out a win over Iowa City Liberty.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 5
SCHEDULE — First round: Maquoketa (13-8) at Dubuque Wahlert (11-10), Monday; DeWitt Central (5-15) at Davenport Assumption (12-8), Monday; Western Dubuque (9-12) at Center Point-Urbana (12-9), Monday; Clear-Creek Amana (5-16) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-5), Monday; Semifinals: Maquoketa/Wahlert winner vs. DeWitt Central/Davenport Assumption winner, Feb. 23; Western Dubuque/Center Point-Urbana winner vs. Clear Creek-Amana/Cedar Rapids Xavier winner, Feb. 23; Regional final, Feb. 27
DUBUQUE WAHLERT STAT LEADERS — Nolan Berendes (13.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Duke Faley (12.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Jack Walsh (10 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
WESTERN DUBUQUE STATE LEADERS — Daviyon Gaston (16 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.3 apg); Kanyon Bryte (13.2 ppg, 8 rpg); Caleb Klein (8.9 ppg, 4 rpg)
MAQUOKETA STAT LEADERS — Tye Hardin (17.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.7 apg); Carter Meyer (15.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Ty Hinz (14.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.2 apg)
OUTLOOK — Class 3A IHSAA No. 4-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier appears to be the favorite on paper, but Wahlert defeated the then top-ranked Saints at home earlier this season. It was one of several ranked opponents that fell victim to the Golden Eagles this season. Though Western Dubuque has yet to completely find a rhythm, the Bobcats throttled Wahlert on the road early in the season and have shown flashes of greatness. Maquoketa has consistently been one of 3A’s top scoring teams all season and can light up the scoreboard in a hurry. Monday’s matchup between the Cardinals and Golden Eagles is highly intriguing. This substate is a tough one to predict.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 4
SCHEDULE — First round: West Delaware (12-10) at Decorah (12-7), Monday; Vinton-Shellsburg (3-18) at Marion (16-5), Monday; Semifinals: West Delaware/Marion winner vs. Vinton-Shellsburg winner, Feb. 23; Regional finals, Feb. 27
WEST DELAWARE STAT LEADERS — Bryce Smith (11.4 ppg, 4 rpg); Maddux Lott (10.8 ppg, 4 rpg); Griffin Lott (7.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg)
OUTLOOK — West Delaware doesn’t have to wait long for a rematch opportunity after falling to Decorah, 57-44 in its season finale on Feb. 14. The Hawks began the season 6-1 before going 6-9 the rest of the way. They’ll look to reclaim that early-season momentum on Monday against a familiar foe. A likely date with IHSAA No. 5-ranked Marion awaits in the semifinals.
