The Iowa prep track and field season was canceled midway through the indoor portion of the year. Area boys teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference offered some strong returning talent in 2020, with several athletes eying potential trips to the state meet.
Here is a capsule look at boys teams in the city and at Western Dubuque.
HEMPSTEAD
Coach: Mark Ressler (2nd season)
Key returners: Ryan Winger (jr., distance); Jacob Westermeyer (sr., distance/hurdles); Sean McGrath (sr., sprints); Blake Schleter (sr., sprints/hurdles); Derek Leicht (soph., sprints); Luke Odefey (soph., sprints); Lucas Tsacudakis (soph., sprints); Brady Blean (soph., distance); Marcus Leitzen (soph., distance); George Holesinger (soph., distance)
Promising newcomers: Brady Freiburger (sr., sprints); Kyrie Tate (soph., sprints/jumps); Aidan Dunne (jr., sprints); Jackson Ostrander (jr., sprints); Dontrell Harris (fr.); Chivonne Rhodes (soph.); Cooper Kay (jr.); Tashawn Vance (soph.); Jayden Moore (soph.); Alec Lynch (jr.); Cayden Lovett (jr.); John Ostrander (soph.)
Outlook: Mark Ressler, who doubles as Hempstead’s cross country coach, groomed another strong looking distance-running team led by Ryan Winger, Jacob Westermeyer and George Holesinger. Combined with some promising new talent, notably the addition of quarterback Aidan Dunne, the Mustangs were poised to impress in several different events. Many of these athletes will be back for another run next season.
SENIOR
Coach: Gary Wittman (12th season)
Key returners: Carson Tart (jr., throws); Jim Bonifas (jr., throws); Logan Flanagan (jr., jumps); DJ Hoskins (jr., jumps); Marcus Moore (sr., jumps); Brock Medinger (sr., jumps); Jack Gilligan (soph., distance); Connor Kilgore (jr., distance); Nick Beversdorf (sr., distance); Drew Weber (soph., distance); Easton Stackis (jr., distance); Zac Kubitz (jr., sprints); Cain McWilliams (jr., sprints); Ted Kruse (sr., sprints); Nick Obbink (jr., sprints); Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (jr., sprints)
Promising newcomers: Nick Conforti (fr., distance)
Outlook: Gary Wittman’s final track team had a number of different athletes who’ve made names for themselves in other sports. Jim Bonifas, Logan Flanagan, Kendrick Watkins-Hogue and Cain McWilliams were exceptional on the football field, as well as basketball in some cases, and that made for an excellent transition to the oval, alongside state qualifier Ted Kruse. Wittman believed the Rams had state potential in both throwing events, the jumps, the 400 hurdles and multiple different relays.
WAHLERT
Coach: Bob Oberfoell (1st season)
Key returners: Jake Brosius (jr., sprints); Nathan Munshower (jr., distance); Lucas Topping (sr., throws); Jacob Hocking (sr., distance); Eric Cerda (sr., throws); Tommy King (sr., distance); Luke Simcox (sr., distance); Gabe Anstoetter (jr., sprints); Cayden Ellis (jr., distance); Robbie Keller (jr., distance); Tommy Specht (soph., sprints/jumps)
Promising newcomers: Nick Dolphin (jr., distance); Rodney Neeley (jr., throws); Evan Poirier (jr., distance); Kody Arthofer (soph., sprints); Joe Chapman (soph., distance); Zack May (soph., sprints); Hector Moran (soph., throws); Diego Mejia Moreno (soph., distance); Wilson Oberfoell (soph., sprints); Jacob Padilla (soph., sprints/jumps); Andrew Schmidt (soph., throws); Malachi Stille (soph., throws); Ryan Brosius (fr., sprints); Duke Faley (fr., throws); Matthew Nachtman (fr., sprints); William Herbst (fr., distance); Nich Pierro (fr., throws)
Outlook: Bob Oberfoell’s first roster, taking over for Doug Varley, had some promising talent, returning state qualifiers in Jake Brosius, Nathan Munshower, Lucas Topping and Jacob Hocking. There was also a boatload of newcomers to round the Golden Eagles out. Wahlert lost some high-level performers from the 2019 roster, but it seemed as though these Eagles were reloaded to make some noise for state before the season came to a halt.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach: Tom Jasper (11th season)
Key returners: Will Burds (sr., sprints); Kale Cartee (sr., distance); Connor Coyle (sr., distance); Collin Hogan (sr., sprints); Austin Huberty (sr., distance); Cameron Kluesner (sr., jumps); Ben Niklasen (sr., hurdles); Caden Hickie (sr.,sprints); Mitchell Ashline (jr., hurdles); Logan Brosius (jr., hurdles); Jacob Butcher (jr., jumps); Tommy DeSollar (jr., jumps); Cade Messer (jr., sprints); Tanner Nauman (jr., hurdles); Brenden Begle (soph., distance); Eli Naumann (soph., distance); Will Conlan (sr., throws); Trenton Hammerand (sr., distance); Ben Mulert (sr., distance); Garrett Pitz (sr., throws); Devin Neuhaus (jr.); Owen Hatcher (jr.); Jack Wischmeyer (jr.); Josh Ernzen (soph.); Zach Gehl (soph.); Dakota Hoffman (soph.); Max Klein (soph.); Dylan Schroeder (soph.); Spencer Zinn (soph.)
Promising newcomers: Tim Althaus (sr.); Caleb Nerney (sr.); Ehtan Blair (jr.); Jacob Gottschalk (jr.); James Hauptli (jr.); Aiden Lukes (jr.); Sawyer Nauman (jr.); Nick Nelson (jr.); Cole Phillips (jr.); Andrew VanDenBerg (jr.); Tyler Weidenbacher (jr.); Logan Wiskus (jr.); Chase Anderson (soph.); William Cosley (soph.); Caden Coyle (soph.); Kaden Crowley (soph.); Johnny Francois (soph.); Dominic Frost (soph.); Kyle Henneberry (soph.); Brady Horsfall (soph.); Timmy Horsfall (soph.); Devin Johnson (soph.); Mason Klein (soph.); Chase McDermott (soph.); Tomas Nadermann (soph.); Wyatt Paisley (soph.); Brayden Staner (soph.); Brody Steger (soph.); Ryker Staudenmeier (soph.); Evan Surface (soph.)
Outlook: Led by Will Burds, the Bobcats offered up another well-rounded team stocked full of athletes. Burds will continue to compete at the University of Northern Iowa, and complementing him this year were state pedigree names like Kale Cartee, Connor Coyle, Collin Hogan and Logan Brosius. This is a very large roster, even by Western Dubuque’s standards. Coach Tom Jasper has been committed to making this program something to talk about each season at state and between the top competitors leaving the program and the young blood coming in, 2020 looked like a season where track fans would see WD up the rankings quite a bit.