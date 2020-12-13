Aidan Dunne can say with confidence that he sees himself fitting in at the University of Northern Iowa, both on the football field and in the classroom.
He’s already done his homework on both fronts.
Dunne, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior quarterback from Dubuque Hempstead, on Sunday verbally committed to play quarterback for the Panthers next season.
“I’ve played in the UNI-Dome a couple of times for Hempstead, and every time I go there it just feels like home,” Dunne said. “It’s a great stadium and they have a great tradition of football at UNI. When they gave me an offer, I was really excited. I looked more into them and decided that was the place I where really wanted to continue to play football and go to school.
“Staying close to home was something I kind of wanted to do, so that factored in a lot. I had a feeling that, every time I went there, it would be a really cool place to play football and go to school. I just have that feeling that it will be the right fit. Plus, I had a cousin and a couple of my old Hempstead teammates who went there and had nothing but good things to say about it.”
Dunne talked at length with former Hempstead standout linebacker Reed Snitker, a redshirt freshman, and offensive lineman Jesse Hilby about Mark Farley’s football program. Dunne also liked what he sees in current UNI quarterback Will McElvain, a redshirt sophomore from Des Moines Lincoln who is similar in stature to Dunne. McElvain stands at 5-11, 197 pounds.
“He reminds me a lot of myself,” Dunne said. “He’s good on the move, he can throw outside of the pocket, and he can throw inside the pocket. He’s not very tall, but he can make a lot of good plays with his feet and turn a broken play into a positive play for the offense.
“Seeing someone who reminds me of myself, and seeing that he’s having success in their offense, I don’t see why I can’t go in there and do the same thing. I know I still have a long ways to go, but I’m going to keep working every day and keep improving on my throwing, timing … everything.”
This fall, Dunne led the Mustangs to a 7-2 record, a Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship and the program’s first postseason win since the 2010 season. He earned divisional player of the year honors, third-team all-state and the Telegraph Herald Player of the Year award.
He completed 125 of 206 passes — a 60.7% success rate — for 1,755 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, averaging 5.5 yards per rush on 113 carries and finishing with 617 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he registered 9.5 tackles (eight solo) with 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception.
As a junior, Dunne completed just 44.5% of his passes (85-for-191), but threw for 1,240 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, gaining 665 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. In his first season as a starter, the then sophomore threw for 465 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions and ran for 115 yards and six touchdowns.
“It’s phenomenal, and I’m so happy for him to have an opportunity to play at UNI,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “He’s a kid who was so important in our program, just in terms of his leadership and running our offseason stuff for us. I’ve said it many times, but he’s literally an extension of our coaching staff.
“And I just think he has some real potential at the next level. He’s going to work just as hard, if not harder, than anybody else, and his knowledge of the quarterback position is really unique. Because of him, we were able to do some pretty complex stuff this year, especially with (run/pass option) stuff and pre-snap and post-snap reads. You just don’t find that in quarterbacks at the high school level very often.”
Dunne also wrestles and competes in track and field for the Mustangs.