tom casey

St. Ambrose University quarterback Tom Casey, a Dubuque Senior graduate, threw seven touchdown passes this weekend to tie a school record.

 St. Ambrose University

It took a little while for Tom Casey to find a groove on Saturday, then he turned in a St. Ambrose University record-setting performance.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior quarterback from Dubuque Senior tossed seven touchdown passes in a 58-22 victory over Judson in Davenport, Iowa. Casey matched Eric Williamson’s school-record performance in a 2012 game against Olivet Nazarene.

