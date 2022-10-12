It took a little while for Tom Casey to find a groove on Saturday, then he turned in a St. Ambrose University record-setting performance.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior quarterback from Dubuque Senior tossed seven touchdown passes in a 58-22 victory over Judson in Davenport, Iowa. Casey matched Eric Williamson’s school-record performance in a 2012 game against Olivet Nazarene.
On Monday, the Mid-States Football Association named him its offensive player of the week from the Midwest League.
Casey threw his first touchdown pass — a 17-yard strike to Nolan Bielskis — in the second half en route to a 16-for-23, 250-yard performance. He added 3- and 9-yard touchdown passes to Justin Wright and Yemi Ward to stake the Fighting Bees to a 24-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Casey threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ward before hooking up with Isreael Taylor on scoring strikes of 29 and 6 yards to make it 44-6. He wrapped up the magical day with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ward.
Casey has completed 70 of 115 passes (60.9%) for 1,017 yards and 17 touchdowns through the first five games of the season. He has thrown just one interception and has been sacked nine times.
Casey’s high school teammate, Max Gourley, contributed six tackles and a shared sack.
Jensen cards eagle for UNI — University of Northern Iowa junior Anna Jensen, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, shot 79-77-83—239 to finish in a tie for 23rd and lead the Panthers to a seventh-place team finish at the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic this weekend in Bartonville, Ill. She highlighted her final round with an eagle on No. 8.
Felderman runner-up in Missouri —Mount Mercy University junior Breanna Felderman, a Dubuque Senior grad, finished second in the CC Cougar Classic in Columbia, Mo., last week. She shot an 81-80—161 to finish eight strokes behind winner Emily Strunck, of Columbia College, and lead the Mustangs to a runner-up team finish in the eight-team event.
UW-P’s Ash wins scholar-athlete award — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Markie Ash as the recipient of the Judy Kruckman Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete Award. A senior from Waupaca, Wis., Ash carries a 3.82 grade point average in civil engineering with a structural engineering emphasis and a minor in architecture. She is a four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and has been recognized on UW-Platteville’s Dean’s Scholastic Honor’s List numerous semesters. Ash finished ninth at this year’s WIAC championship.
Clasen, Grover power league-leading Knights — The American Rivers Conference named Wartburg College senior running back Hunter Clasen as its football offensive player of the week. The Bellevue High School graduate and Springbrook, Iowa, native helped the No. 17-ranked Knights (6-0, 4-0 A-R-C) rally past Central College, 35-28, with 131 yards and two touchdowns and 24 receiving yards. Clasen scored the game-winning touchdown with just 21 seconds remaining in regulation.
Wartburg’s Owen Grover, a senior linebacker from Beckman Catholic, landed the A-R-C defensive player of the week award. He tallied six solo tackles, four assisted tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and a 21-yard interception return. Grover also punted three times for a 41.7-yard average.
UD’s Diblich earns national honor — The University of Dubuque’s Elijah Diblich, a sophomore defensive back from Melrose Park, Ill., earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week after he helped the Spartans to a 66-14 victory over the Simpson College Storm. He collected two interceptions and returned one for a defensive touchdown from 34 yards out. He finished with six solo tackles and a pass break-up.
Diblich has five interceptions and 15 tackles this season. He also picked off two passes against Nebraska Wesleyan and one against No. 17 Wartburg.
Loras sweeps women’s soccer honors — The A-R-C named Loras College’s Ryleigh O’Brien as its women’s soccer offensive player of the week and Olivia Lansing as its defensive player of the week. O’Brien, a senior from Hampton, Ill., contributed three goals and an assist in a pair of games and leads the A-R-C with 12 goals this season. Lansing, a senior from Davenport Assumption, led the Loras defense to shutout wins over Luther and Simpson.
UW-P kicker feted — The WIAC named UW-Platteville’s Andrew Schweigert as its football special teams player of the week. The senior from Sussex, Wis., went 4-for-4 on extra point attempts and hit his lone field goal try from 45 yards out in a 31-3 triumph at UW-Stevens Point. He also punted twice for an average of 36 yards and had one touchback on kickoffs.
