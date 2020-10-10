The Iowa prep football postseason begins on Friday night, Oct. 16, with the rare occurrence of every team eligible qualifying for the postseason.
A quick look at the first and second round playoff pods involving area teams, which were released on Saturday:
CLASS 4A
Dubuque Hempstead hosts Iowa City Liberty in second round of 4A playoffs. Dubuque Senior hosts Cedar Rapids Kennedy in second round. All four teams received byes and will assumingly play on Friday, Oct. 23. Nothing official, but that could possibly be a Friday night doubleheader at Dalzell Field, or with one of the games being played on Thursday, Oct. 22.
CLASS 3A
Dubuque Wahlert hosts Charles City in first round of Class 3A playoffs. Winner plays at Decorah in the second round.
Waterloo East at West Delaware and Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque in first round of Class 3A playoffs. Winners meet in second round.
CLASS 2A
Maquoketa to host West Liberty in opening round of Class 2A football playoffs. The winner will play the winner of Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon in the second round.
CLASS 1A
Northeast Goose Lake at Dyersville Beckman in first round of Class 1A football playoffs. Winner plays Louisa-Muscatine at Durant winner in next round.
Cascade hosts Wilton in first round of Class 1A football playoffs. Winner plays Sumner-Fredricksburg at Denver winner in next round.
CLASS A
Edgewood-Colesburg receives a first round bye in Class A football playoffs. Vikings will host the winner of North Linn at Clayton Ridge in first round.
Bellevue will host East Buchanan in first round of Class A football playoffs. Winner meets winner of Postville at MFL/Mar-Mac in next round.
Maquoketa Valley visits North Tama in first round of Class A football playoffs. Winner advances to face winner of North Cedar at Lisbon in the second round.