Jake Blunt has the perfect vantage point to explain how Key West won the Rickardsville semi-pro baseball tournament in the last week.
The Ramblers rode the stellar pitching of Anthony Ruden, Andrew Redman and Jakob Kirman to four victories, capped by a 5-0 decision over Bernard in the championship game late Monday night. Key West outscored its four opponents, 19-4, in becoming the first team to win multiple tournaments this summer. The Ramblers also won at Farley.
“Our pitching has been stellar all summer,” said Blunt, the tournament MVP who caught all four games in the tournament for the Ramblers and went 5-for-13 at the plate. “Rudy, Red and Kirman are all pretty much shutdown pitchers, and it’s really a blessing to have all three of them on the same team.
“All three of them are able to throw three pitches effectively, and they can throw pretty much any pitch in any count. It’s a huge advantage, because it keeps hitters off balance all night.”
Ruden tossed six innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory on Monday night after Redman started and kept the Indians off the board for the first three frames. Redman allowed one hit and struck out four before Ruden came on to fan nine and allow just three hits.
Randy Rosa, who earned the Most Outstanding Hitter award, delivered the key blow offensively with a towering two-run home run to right field during a three-run third inning. The Ramblers pushed across single runs in the eighth and ninth innings for insurance.
“When your pitching gives up one run or two runs in a game, it obviously gives you a great chance to win,” Key West manager Brett LaMere said. “It takes so much pressure off your hitters when you know the pitching is going to do its job.
“Any time you win more than one tournament in a summer, it’s a pretty big deal. But semi-pro baseball is so competitive this year, it makes it that much more special. It’s nice to get that second one out of the way early, so now we can focus on getting a couple more, hopefully.”
The Ramblers came out of a tough lower bracket to win the Rickardsville title. Their toughest test came in the first round in a 4-3 decision over Peosta. Key West then defeated Bellevue, 4-0, and Cascade, 6-1, to reach the championship game.
Rickardsville’s Tayden Patterson, a left-hander from River Ridge High School in Illinois, won the Pitcher of the Tournament award. He went 2-0 with 31 strikeouts, no walks and one earned run allowed in 14 innings of work. He will be a freshman at Clarke University in the fall.