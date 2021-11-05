Season series: Waterloo rallied from one-goal deficits twice in the third period before earning a 4-3 overtime win Oct. 16 in Waterloo in the only other meeting to date.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints remain the only USHL team without a regulation-time defeat and swept Muskegon, 7-4 and 4-3 in a shootout, last weekend. They were fortunate to win the second game after trailing by two goals. Dubuque leads the league with an .800 winning percentage and has outscored opponents, 43-30. The Saints are the least-penalized team in the league at just 102 minutes. To date, 19 different players have at least one point, and 16 different players have goals. Stephen Halliday and Ryan Beck are in a five-way tie for second place on the league scoring chart with 14 points, while Connor Kurth is tied for seventh with 13 points.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks enter tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak after earning a two-game sweep at Fargo last weekend. Tyler Kostelecky leads Waterloo in scoring with seven goals and 11 points. All 23 skaters and both goaltenders have registered at least one point this season, and 15 different players have goals. Jack Williams ranks third among USHL goalies with a 1.95 goals against average.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT CHICAGO STEEL (8-2-3-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Fox Valley Ice Arena, Geneva, Ill.
Season series: Chicago rallied late in the third period to force overtime, then won a 3-2 shootout on Oct. 23 in the only previous meeting between the two teams.
Scouting Chicago: The Steel enter the weekend on an uncharacteristic two-game losing streak after road setbacks against the National Team Development Program U-18 squad and Youngstown. Chicago has outscored its opponents, 44-36. Jackson Blake, the son of former Waterloo star and former NHL player Jason Blake, leads the USHL with 18 goals through 13 games, while reigning Clark Cup MVP Adam Fantilli shares second place with 14 points. Nicholas Haas ranks seventh in the USHL with a 2.45 goals against average.