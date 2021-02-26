CUBA CITY, Wis. — After nearly two months recovering from a wrist injury, Cuba City’s Brayden Dailey was welcomed back into the starting lineup with open arms.
The UW-Green Bay recruit couldn’t have picked a better time for his return, scoring 20 points for the top-ranked Cubans in a 70-66 win over Randolph in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday night.
“It was the longest two months of my life,” said Dailey, who scored 18 points in the first half. “It’s so good to be back. I just wanted to be out there with my teammates and do whatever I could to help them.”
The Cubans (21-2) advanced to Saturday’s sectional final against The Prairie School (22-3), which defeated Fennimore, 70-62, in overtime.
“I thought having Brayden back tonight really helped us,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “He played up a storm.”
The Rockets (22-4) gave the Cubans all they could handle, taking the lead several times during the first half after coming back from an early 13-6 deficit. A 3-pointer from Dailey with 4:20 remaining gave the lead back to the Cubans at 21-20, and they would take their biggest lead of the night on a basket from Jack Misky at the 1:44 mark for a 30-23 lead. They would hold on to a 32-27 lead at the half.
Misky, who was held to just four points in the first half, went off in the second with 17 to finish with a team-high 21 points.
“It took Randolph a little bit to realize how big of a threat Brayden was, but they made adjustments at the half and that allowed me to get free a lot easier,” Misky said. “It’s really great to have him back. Things just click for us when he’s out there.”
The Rockets, who were led by Travis Alvin’s 29 points, tied the score back up at 40-40 on a trey from Brayden Haffele with 13:25 remaining. The Cubans never gave up the lead, but allowed the Rockets to knot the score three more times before taking a 53-50 lead on a Misky 3-pointer. They went up by seven points on a Dailey putback with 2:33 to play before Haffele answered with a 3-pointer on the other end.
Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field.
Free throws from Riley Richard and Max Lucey allowed the Cubans to maintain a two-possession lead as time expired.
“What a good high school basketball game that was,” Petitgoue said. “Randolph has a very nice team and Alvin was extremely tough for us to move. He played like he was possessed tonight. All the teams left are very good at this point of the season, and I can’t be more proud of our kids.”
Carter Olson scored 16 points for the Cubans, while Lucey added 10.
Sam Grieger and Haffele each added 15 for the Rockets.