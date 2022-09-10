Dalton Wood proved immediately the Spartans were up for the challenge.
The sophomore defensive back’s interception on NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked UW-La Crosse’s opening drive ignited a rain-soaked crowd on Hall of Fame night inside Chalmers Field on Saturday.
It also sparked UD to an early lead and a rather impressive first quarter of play.
Walton’s pick led to a 34-yard field goal from Liam Smith and a 3-0 lead the Spartans carried over to the second quarter.
The Eagles, however, quickly asserted their prowess.
UW-La Crosse finished the half with 20 straight points and UD could never really muster a serious second-half comeback threat in a 30-3 loss.
“That’s a really good team,” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “We think they are just a really good team. The first-half conditions were really difficult for throwing the ball and we probably threw it too much to win the game. In that kind of game, you’ve got to be able to score it a few times when you got down in (the red zone). We just weren’t able to do so.”
UD netted just 6 first-half rushing yards, and while K.C. Moore finished the half 7-for-13 for 70 yards through the air, the Spartans punted on five consecutive possessions heading into the break.
The Spartans’ defense forced a punt and a turnover on downs on consecutive possessions following their early advantage, but the offense sputtered for the duration of the half.
Meanwhile, UW-La Crosse ramped up its ground attack, rushing for 123 yards in the second quarter alone. Joey Stutzman — who finished the half with 117 yards on the ground — gave the visitors the lead, 7-3, with a 24-yard rush at 13:42 of the second.
“I think what really was the turning point in the game -- and it wasn’t just one play -- was our inability to stop the Stutzman kid from rushing the ball,” Zweifel said. “They kind of wore us out and we were not able to do a heck of a lot rushing the ball.”
Tyler Stubbendick caught an 11-yard pass from Cade Garcia at 10:38 to make it 14-3, and Keyser Helterbrand scampered 4 yards with under a minute left in the half to go up, 20-3.
The Eagles tacked on a field goal at 4:14 of the third quarter to grab a 23-3 lead.
Moore led the Spartans on some promising drives in the third quarter, converting lengthy passes to Za’Cameron Brice and Wade Sheets, but twice the Eagles’ defense slammed the door on fourth-down attempts.
Garcia connected with Jack Studer at 10:35 of the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass to seal the game’s fate and make it 30-3.
Moore finished the night 22-for-42 for 225 yards, but the Spartans finished with just 81 yards on the ground.
UW-La Crosse finished with 276 yards rushing, led by Stutzman’s 183.
UD kicks off American Rivers Conference play next Saturday at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“It’s back to the drawing board I guess,” Zweifel said. “We start 0-0, really. I know that’s a standard old, used line, but that’s the truth. Now we get to start back up 0-0 with everybody.”
Saturday’s contest featured a matchup between UD head coach Stan Zweifel and his son, Michael, a first-year defensive assistant for UW-La Crosse. It was the first time the two coached against one another after Michael’s standout career at UD from 2009-2011.
