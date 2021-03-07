Iowa State’s Gannon Gremmel will wrestle for a Big 12 Conference wrestling championship today.
Gremmel, a state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, beat Oklahoma’s Josh Heindselman, 3-1, in sudden victory in the 285-pound semifinal at the Big 12 championships Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.
Gremmel, seeded No. 1, opened the tournament with matching 6-2 decisions — first over Utah Valley’s Chase Trussell in the first round before beating South Dakota State’s Blake Wolters in the quarterfinals.
Gremmel, a three-time state finalist for the Mustangs, will face third-seeded Brian Andrews of Wyoming in the final.
Iowa State was fourth in the team standings after the first day with 94 points. Oklahoma was atop the standings with 107 points, followed by Wyoming (97) and Oklahoma State (96).
HAWKS IN GOOD SHAPE
Iowa’s march toward a Big Ten Conference wrestling title didn’t meet much resistance on the first day of the conference championships in State College, Pa.
The Hawkeyes sent six wrestlers to the finals and still have three others who will finish in the top six and advance to the NCAA Division I national championships.
Two-time national champion Spencer Lee followed up a quarterfinal technical fall with a 24-second pin in the semifinals to lead Iowa into today’s final session. Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174) also won semifinals and will wrestle for conference championships.
Marinelli and Kemerer are both in the finals for the third time. Lee is making his second trip. DeSanto, Eierman — a three-time Mid-American Conference champion — and Young are making their first trip to the finals.
The Hawkeyes led the team race, 126.5-111.5, over second-place Penn State. Nebraska (88) was third. Penn State has four wrestlers in the finals -- three with head-to-head matches against the Hawkeyes -- and five alive on the backside.
Lee will face Purdue’s Devin Schroder in the final.
The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions will square off at 133, 141 and 174. DeSanto will face Roman Bravo-Young; Eierman wrestles Nick Lee; and Kemerer drew Carter Starocci.
Young will face Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin in the 157 final. Marinelli will wrestle Ohio State’s Ethan Smith.
Iowa’s Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) lost in the semifinals but can still finish anywhere between third and sixth. Nelson Brands (184) lost in the quarterfinals but wrestled back to clinch a top-six finish.
Iowa’s Max Murin (149) lost twice and was eliminated.
Purdue’s Max Lyon, a two-time state champion from Western Dubuque, is now a three-time NCAA qualifier. Lyon won his opening match at 184 pounds but lost in the quarterfinals. He won his blood-round match in sudden victory before dropping a 9-8 decision in the consolation third round. He will wrestle for seventh place today.
Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133), Dylan Duncan (141) and Luke Luffman (285), and Wisconsin's Kyle Burwick (133), Christopher Weiler (184) and Trent Hilger (285) are still alive on the backside after clinching top-eight finishes. Byrd, Duncan, Burwick and Weiler have all qualified for the national tournament and can finish between third and sixth. Luffman and Hilger will face each other in the seventh-place match, with the winner claiming the conference's seventh and final automatic bid at 285.