There were no more chances for Dubuque Senior.
It was time to fight for their season, and the Rams took it to the limit.
Now they’re moving on.
With Iowa City High at match point, the No. 15-ranked Rams wouldn’t relent and closed with a 3-0 run to force a deciding fifth set where there were seven ties, but Senior never trailed in fighting to a 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory in an Iowa Class 5A Region 8 semifinal on Thursday night at Nora Gymnasium.
“We all knew this was going to be our last match playing at home,” said senior Maya Watters, who led the Rams with 20 kills. “We played for our seniors because we knew this could be it. We had to keep fighting and keep going. You could see our team chemistry.”
The Rams (21-16) advanced to their second consecutive regional final under third-year coach Haley Zenner and visit No. 3 Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night with a state tournament berth on the line. The Spartans beat the Rams at a tournament earlier this season, 2-0.
“That will be a tough matchup for us,” Zenner said. “We’ll game plan and work hard at practice and fight for every point like we did tonight and hopefully come out happy with the result down there.”
Since 2008, the Little Hawks were 21-0 against Senior entering this season. That’s in the past, however, as the present is now 2-0 in favor of the Rams in 2022. Brooke Sullivan added 11 kills and eight digs for the Rams, while Lexie LeConte had eight kills. Addie Schwager contributed nine digs and three aces, and Jenna Lewis delivered for her hitters with 48 assists.
“It was really, really hard and we both put up a wonderful fight,” said Sophie Link, who fronted the Ram defense with 19 digs. “It came down to there needing to be a winner, and luckily it was us. It was a great match.”
The opening set saw nine lead changes, setting the tone for a match where neither team could really pull away the entire contest. Schwager’s block and Cambel Drapeau’s dropper gave Senior breathing room at 20-15, and then Drapeau scored two more points and Sullivan finished with a kill for a 25-21 win and 1-0 match lead.
There were another 19 lead changes between the second and third sets, and while close all the way it was the Little Hawks (17-16) coming through with 25-20 and 25-23 victories to grab a 2-1 match lead. When those sets hit the closing stretch, the Rams weren’t at their best and needed to correct that.
“That second and third set our nerves got to us a little bit,” Zenner said. “In that fourth set we knew we couldn’t give them another set, so we had to work for every point.”
Another nine lead changes took place in the fourth set, and none more important than the final one. After a perfect drop shot gave City High a 25-24 lead, the Rams responded with a clutch 3-0 run to extend the contest to a fifth set as LeConte’s kill tied it, then a net violation on the Hawks led to Watters’ blasting shot for the rallying win.
“The resiliency and the fight that we’ve talked about,” Zenner said. “We put it all together for those last few points. We talked about stepping it up and finding a way. Those first couple of sets we were kind of going through the motions, and they did a good job of controlling it all the way and didn’t let a few good points from Iowa City High get to them. Coming back with good points.”
Watters delivered another huge swing to set the tone for the Rams in the deciding set. While the set was tied on seven occasions, the Rams never trailed and answered at every turn. Watters added another two kills in the closing points, and the Hawks mishandled the game-clincher for Senior.
“We had a rough time getting any momentum,” Watters said. “But we finally got going and we just took it and ran with it and it feels so good to still be playing.”
