DES MOINES — State tournament week begins with a cascade of nerves.
By the time Aidan Noonan steps on the mat for that first match, though, all of that has dissipated and it’s time to get down to business.
Cascade’s two-time state champion was quick and to the point as he opened his final high school wrestling tournament. Noonan, ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds, improved to 43-0 with a 64-second pin of Alburnett’s Dylan Barenz in the first-round of the Iowa Class 1A state tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“It’s good to get out there and get going, get the week started right,” said Noonan.
Noonan, who has committed to wrestle at Wyoming next year, won his 130th consecutive match and will face Sioux Central’s fourth-ranked Chris Ferguson in today’s quarterfinals.
But he’s not feeling tense as he chases a third title. That initial surge of nerves always passes quickly.
“I don’t really feel the pressure at all when I get down here,” Noonan said. “I feel it throughout the season and then I get down here and I don’t feel any pressure at all.”
Cascade’s Trever Freiburger (120 pounds) went 0-2 in his state debut and was eliminated.
Dyersville Beckman has had a strong postseason run so far. It continued with three of the Trailblazers’ five qualifiers reaching the second day.
Fourth-ranked Nick Hageman won a 4-0 decision over 10th-ranked McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield in his 145-pound first-round match. He will wrestle New London’s second-ranked Dominic Lopez in today’s quarterfinal.
“It’s a different atmosphere,” Hageman said. “I’ve got some hard ones coming up, but I’m excited.”
Owen Huehnergarth (195) dominated in his first-round match, countering multiple front headlock attempts from Alta-Aurelia’s Brandon Mier en route to a 19-3 technical fall. He will face Lisbon’s No. 6-ranked Truman Krob today in the quarterfinals.
It was a special moment for Huehnergarth, who said he had 16 tickets for family members to watch him. He got an assist from family, too.
“My dad did some research and (that headlock) was all he did, so I knew what was coming,” Huehnergarth said.
The Trailblazers’ Nick Schmidt (126) lost his opener, but rallied in his consolation first-round match and advanced to the second day.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s No. 6-ranked Dawson Bergan, making his first state appearance, won an 11-5 decision over Colfax-Mingo’s No. 7 Noah Strohmeyer in his 113-pound first-round match. Motivated by a fourth-place finish at last year’s district meet, Bergan will face Wapsie Valley’s No. 4 Dawson Schmit in today’s quarterfinal.
“I want to place. That’s my goal,” Bergan said. “I didn’t even make it here last year. I want to place this year.”
Beckman’s Nick Wulfekuhle (182) and Jason Koopman (285), and Cascade’s Trever Freiburger (125) lost both of their matches and were eliminated.
CLASS 2A
Fresh off a third consecutive state dual championship, West Delaware used Thursday’s opening Class 2A session to build a foundation for its run toward a second traditional team title in three seasons.
The Hawks advanced eight of their 11 qualifiers into the quarterfinals — with pins from No. 7-ranked Logan Peyton (145), No. 5 Jadyn Peyton (152), No. 1 Jared Voss (170), No. 4 Cael Meyer (182), No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (195) and Carson Petlon (285) — and led the team race, 36-18, over second-place Independence.
No. 6 Carson Less (113) and No. 9 Reily Dolan (132) also won decisions for the Hawks.
Brayden Maury (106), Blake Engel (126) and Staveley Maury (138) lost their openers, but all three rebounded in the consolation round to advance.