A look at the tournament destinations for the regional NCAA Division I basketball teams:
MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT
Iowa — After winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, the Hawkeyes (26-9) landed the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will play 12th-seeded Richmond (23-12) on Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y., in the first round. The winner will play No. 4 Providence (25-5) or No. 13 South Dakota State (30-4) on Saturday. Iowa made the NCAA tournament for the 28th time in program history and the sixth under coach Fran McCaffery.
Iowa State — The Cyclones (20-12) received the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Regional and will play No. 6 LSU (22-11) on Friday in Milwaukee. The winner faces No. 3 Wisconsin or No. 14 Colgate in the second round Sunday. Iowa State made the field for the 21st time in school history and the first since 2019.
Wisconsin — The Badgers (24-7) earned the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional and will face No. 14 Colgate (23-11) in the first round Friday in Milwaukee. The Badgers are making their 26th trip to the Big Dance overall and are one of five schools to appear in 22 of the last 23 NCAA tournaments.
Illinois — The Fighting Illini (22-9) drew the No. 4 seed in the South Region and will face No. 13 Chattanooga (27-7) on Friday in Pittsburgh. The winner faces No. 5 Houston (29-5) or No. 12 UAB (27-7) on Sunday. Illinois made the NCAA tournament for the 32nd time in program history.
WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT
Iowa — The Big Ten tournament champion Hawkeyes (23-7) drew a No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional and will host No. 15 Illinois State (19-13) on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The winner faces No. 7 Colorado (22-8) or No. 10 Creighton (20-9) on Sunday in Iowa City. Iowa will be making its 28th appearance in the NCAA tournament and the 16th in 22 seasons under head coach Lisa Bluder.
Iowa State — The Cyclones (26-6) drew the No. 3 seed in the Greensboro Regional and hosts Texas Arlington (20-7) on Friday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The winner plays Georgia or the winner of the DePaul/Dayton play-in game. Iowa State made the field for the 20th time and for the 13th time in the past 15 seasons.
MEN’S NIT TOURNAMENT
Northern Iowa — The Panthers (19-11) play at Saint Louis (23-11) on Wednesday. The winner plays BYU (22-10) or Long Beach (20-12) in the second round.
WOMEN’S NIT TOURNAMENT
Northern Iowa (22-10) and Drake (18-13) will play in the Women’s NIT. The bracket will be announced today.