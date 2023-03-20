Nelson Velazquez hit a three-run walk-off home run to left field Sunday afternoon to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in spring training baseball at Mesa, Ariz.
Yan Gomes went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Cubs, who improved to 11-10 in the spring. Eric Stout struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth to record his first victory of the spring.
White Sox 6, Mariners 2 —At Peoria, Ariz.: Seby Zavala and Oscar Colas homered as Chicago improved to 9-8 in the spring. Dylan Cease struck out six and allowed one run on three hits to earn his second win of the spring. Hanser Alberto, Jake Burger and Zavala all had two hits for the White Sox.
Brewers 4, Reds 3 — At Phoenix: John Singleton tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, and Milwaukee won it when Lamar Sparks reached on an error. The Brewers (9-11) made the most of just four hits.
Cardinals 8, Mets 7 — At Port St. Lucie, Fla.: Juniel Querecuto singled in a run, Justin Toerner followed with an RBI ground-rule double, St. Louis tied it on Noah Mendingler’s RBI fielder’s choice, and Toerner scored the winning run on an error in a four-run eighth for the Cardinals (13-6).
Braves 5, Twins 0 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: The Twins managed just two hits while falling to 8-12 this spring.
