Nelson Velazquez hit a three-run walk-off home run to left field Sunday afternoon to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in spring training baseball at Mesa, Ariz.

Yan Gomes went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Cubs, who improved to 11-10 in the spring. Eric Stout struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth to record his first victory of the spring.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.