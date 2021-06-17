Grady Gallagher has the vision to keep the Western Dubuque boys basketball program moving in the right direction.
After three successful seasons leading DeWitt Central, the 28-year-old made the family decision to apply for the Bobcats’ open post and was quickly offered the job earlier this week.
“Grady has a great demeanor to lead a program,” said WD athletic director Tyler Lown. Gallagher was traveling out of town on Thursday and couldn’t be reached for comment. “He has a strong vision for what we want the program to be, and that’s a K-through-12 program and to do things the right way.”
After a landmark 18-5 season under Wayne Cusick that took the Bobcats to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2012, Cusick quietly resigned last month. He’ll continue teaching at WD, but was looking to dial back his duties.
“I’m ready to start a new journey,” Cusick said. “I’ll keep teaching until I feel like I’m ready to move on from that, too. It’s been 38 years coaching, and last year was special. The players gave us everything they had, and I love and appreciate everything the players and our staff put into last season.
“After 38 years, I’m ready to move on and start a new journey, a different path. It was fun.”
Cusick finished with a 27-38 mark over three seasons as head coach of the Bobcats.
“I think he was ready for a break,” Lown said. “He’s moving into that next step in his career. We appreciate everything Wayne did with our student-athletes and we had a great run in the Mississippi Valley Conference this year. We appreciate the time spent with the student-athletes to make them better and his work with the staff. Wayne put in a lot to have a great year this past season.”
The Bobcats are hoping Gallagher is the man to keep it moving forward.
Gallagher prepped at Woodbury Central and played four years at Buena Vista University. After six years in assistant coaching roles, he took over the DeWitt Central program and led the Sabers to a 40-27 record over three seasons. His 2019-20 squad finished 18-6 and fell just short of the state tournament.
After losing a majority of his starting lineup from that team and the Sabers joining the Mississippi Athletic Conference this past season, DeWitt finished 12-11.
“His integrity is one of the first things that comes to mind,” Lown said. “He builds relationships off the court and will continue to build our multi-sport culture at Western Dubuque, which is something we take great pride in.
“The core values he preaches will be important. He likes team basketball, making the good passes, hustling, a lot of those things that won’t show up in the box scores. He values the importance of everyone having a role on the team.”
Gallagher’s wife, the former Paige Kluesner, is a Western Dubuque graduate who recently accepted a first-grade teaching position at Farley Elementary School, and most of her family lives near Farley.
After a season in the MAC, it’s time to give the MVC a go.
“It is very intriguing,” Gallagher told the Quad-City Times. “I see a lot of similarities between DeWitt to the MAC and Western Dubuque to the MVC. You’re going against bigger schools and seeing great competition every night.
“I’m really excited to go up against some of the very best. The preparation that goes into that automatically makes you a better coach and player.”