A capsule look at tonight’s men’s basketball game:
DRAKE (13-0, 4-0 MVC) AT MISSOURI STATE (9-1, 5-1 MVC)
When: 7 p.m. tonight and 8 p.m. Wednesday at Springfield, Mo.
TV: MVC TV (tonight) and The Valley on ESPN (Wednesday).
All-time series: Missouri State leads, 44-18.
Scouting Drake: The Bulldogs will play their first game since defeating Southern Illinois, 86-55, on Jan. 4 in Des Moines. Drake then had its next five games — two with Loyola, two with Missouri State and one with Northern Iowa — postponed because of a coronavirus issue within the program. ShanQuan Hemphill leads Drake in scoring at 14.2 points per game. Roman Penn (12.1) and D.J. Wilkins (11.3) are the only other Bulldogs averaging in double-figures. The Bulldogs lead the MVC standings, with Loyola (6-1) and Missouri State (5-1) within striking distance.
Scouting Missouri State: The Bears have won five straight but haven’t taken the court since a 94-49 non-conference blowout win over Missouri S&T. Isiaih Mosely leads Missouri State with 23.5 points per game, while Gaige Prim averages 16.7 and Ja’Monta Black averages 13.1.