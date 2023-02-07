Marcus Brannman absolutely hates allowing a puck into his own net, even during the portion of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ practice where drills heavily favor the offense.
So, understandably, one of the roughest outings of his season on Thursday night didn’t sit too well with Brannman. He surrendered six goals in two periods of a 7-3 home loss to the Waterloo Black Hawks.
But the 5-foot-11, 176-pound goaltender from Bromma, Sweden, came up with the perfect response.
Recommended for you
Literally.
Brannman posted back-to-back 3-0 shutouts in a home-and-home series against the Green Bay Gamblers to complete a three-game weekend. And, in both games, Green Bay had fresher legs after not playing on Thursday.
“The only thing I could think of after the game against Waterloo was, I wanted to take my revenge out in Friday’s game. I felt like the whole team wanted revenge,” said Brannman, who has a shutout streak of 124 minutes, 43 seconds. “It was a nice statement and a huge confidence builder for the whole defense to know we didn’t allow a goal in two games against a really good team. More importantly, it was good for the standings as well.”
The Saints (19-13-3-1) moved into fifth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference and sit just five points behind second-place Team USA, four behind Green Bay and two behind Youngstown. They hold a two-point advantage on sixth-place Cedar Rapids, this week’s opponent for a home-and-home series.
Dubuque has gone 7-1-2-0 in its last 10 games, with the Waterloo outing the only clunker in that time frame.
“Everyone was fired up for him,” Saints forward Cole Helm said after Friday’s win. “He’s been so solid all year, and (Thursday) night was definitely not a reflection on what kind of a goalie he is. (Friday) was a lot more accurate. He’s so solid and keeps us in every game, and we know he’s going to continue to do that the rest of the year.”
Brannman stopped 31 shots in Friday’s home win over the Gamblers and 21 more the following night to improve to 13-5-2-1 with a 2.88 goals against average and .910 save percentage. He shares the USHL lead of four shutouts with Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler, ranks 12th in goals against average and sixth in save percentage.
Only Cedar Rapids’ Bruno Bruveris has posted back-to-back shutouts this season, and there have been just 25 shutouts in 300 USHL games to date.
“Marcus’ response to the Waterloo game really speaks to his character,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He didn’t like his game Thursday night, even though everyone in the building could see the guys in front of him didn’t play that well. He took it personally, and we saw what his response was. It’s a credit to him, for sure.”
The response didn’t surprise MacDonald, though.
Brannman rarely shows his emotions, but he cannot stand allowing goals.
“Even in practice,” Brannman said. “I hate letting goals in. I get mad. I take it like fuel, I guess you could say. I’ve always been like that. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be a goalie.
“I just want to be better every day. I want to keep fighting, even if a drill isn’t in my favor. I want to make every save I can. Who knows? In a game you might have to face a 3-on-0, so you have to try your hardest because it might help keep your team in the game. That’s why I try so hard to make those saves in practice.”
Brannman also maintained a focus all weekend despite a planned visit to an Atlantic Hockey school following Saturday’s game. He will return to Dubuque on Tuesday.
“It wasn’t too hard, because, during the games, I only think about stopping the puck,” Brannman said. “I don’t think about other stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.