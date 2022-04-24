The Dubuque Fighting Saints needed a little help to have a shot at winning the Eastern Conference on the final weekend of the United States Hockey League season.
They didn’t get it.
The Saints (40-16-3-3) entered Saturday night with a chance to win the conference but needed a win and a Chicago loss to do so. The Steel (39-13-9-1) held off Muskegon, 6-5, in a game that ended as the third period in Cedar Rapids began to finish with an 88-86 advantage in points. Dubuque then dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the RoughRiders.
Dubuque ended the season on an 8-0-1 run to finish with its second-highest win total in the Tier I era. The 2012-13 team won 45 games en route to the Anderson Cup and Clark Cup titles.
“We’ve played some pretty sound hockey these last three or four weeks,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “You always have to take your game to a higher level when you get to the playoffs, but we’ve finished on a high note and it’s not like we have to make a huge jump when the playoffs start.
“There have been a lot of positives these last three or four weeks. Now we have to ramp it up a little bit. We don’t have to search for a game or really figure things out going into the playoffs. I like the spot we’re in.”
Dubuque will try to build upon the USHL’s longest active point streak. Sioux City, which has won four straight, has the next-best streak.
The RoughRiders also officially clinched the sixth and final playoff berth in the East when Team USA lost a 7-3 decision in Youngstown earlier in the evening. Team USA needed a win and a Cedar Rapids loss to earn the last available spot in the playoff field.
The best-of-3 first round takes place Monday through Wednesday, all at the higher-seeded team. The second-round series will begin either Friday or Saturday.
No. 6 Cedar Rapids will travel to No. 3 Muskegon for a best-of-3 series this week, and the winner will meet No. 2 Dubuque in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs beginning this weekend. No. 5 Madison travels to No. 4 Youngstown for the right to face No. 1 Chicago in the second round.
In the West, No. 6 Waterloo visits No. 3 Lincoln in the first round for the right to face Anderson Cup champ Tri-City in the second round. The winner of the series between No. 4 Omaha and No. 5 Fargo meets No. 2 Sioux City in the second round.
Dubuque’s Stephen Halliday finished second in the regular-season scoring race with 95 points, three fewer than Tri-City’s Jeremy Wilmer.