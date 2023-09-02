Baseball
Buy Now

Rickardsville’s Sam Vorwald (left) looks for the ball while Bellevue’s Andrew Swartz slides safely into second base during the Bernard Tournament championship game Saturday in Bernard, Iowa. Rickardsvile won, 7-6.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

BERNARD, Iowa – Sam Vorwald probably wouldn’t even want to know the exit velocity on the final swing of the semi-pro baseball season.

The pats on the back from his Rickardsville teammates had more force behind them.

Recommended for you