If a large and experienced senior class is a sign of good things to come, Dubuque Hempstead could have a special fall in store.
What really excites new Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner, though, is the way the junior class has blended in.
Hoerner, a Hempstead alumnus who was the freshman coach for the current group of seniors, has 11 starters returning and 23 seniors who saw playing time last year for a team that was in the hunt for a playoff berth but finished the season 4-5 for a fourth straight season — with four of those losses coming by eight points or less.
“Pretty strong senior class there,” Hoerner said. “We’ve got four or five guys that played up as sophomores so they’ve got quite a bit of experience. And as much as we have a strong senior class, we have a junior class that really complements it well. There are some holes that they fill in pretty well, so we feel pretty good about where we’re at.”
If an experienced senior class and a capable junior class bode well, so does a three-year starting quarterback.
He sees the way the team is meshing, too.
“We’re looking really good so far,” said quarterback Aidan Dunne, now a senior after piloting the Mustangs’ offense the past two seasons. “As seniors this year, we’re looking to have a really great year, and we’re excited about the juniors that came in. They’re a really good group, and we think when we put it all together we’re going to be a really good team.”
Dunne completed 85 of 191 passes for 1,240 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions last season as the Mustangs changed their offense from a triple option to a spread scheme. He was also the team’s leading rusher, gaining 665 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on 132 carries.
His sophomore season ended early with a hip injury, but it was still a useful season for development purposes. He finished with 465 passing yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also scored six rushing touchdowns.
“I feel like I’ve gotten more mature with things like decision making and things like that,” he said. “I feel like I’ve improved my game everywhere. Me and my teammates have worked really hard just getting prepared for the season and we’re excited to show it on the field.”
Hempstead also returns a standout receiver in Jackson Ostrander (18 catches, 369 yards, four touchdowns), a healthy stable of running backs with Jalen Smith (157 yards, four touchdowns) returning from a season-ending knee injury to join Zach Sabers (75 yards, one touchdown) and Ty Hancock (13 receptions, 141 yards, one touchdown).
Three-year starting offensive lineman Cayden Lovett will help anchor a unit that also returns Caleb Heims from the starting lineup.
“I just try to help (my teammates) as much as I can,” Lovett said. “When I was a junior and sophomore I had older guys helping me, so I’m playing that role for the rest of my teammates so we can be the best team we can.”
The Mustangs expect to have another stout defense.
Lovett had 44.5 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss from his position on the defensive line. Linebacker Max Moldt Culbertson had 43.5 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Ostrander had a team-high four interceptions. Hempstead had 10 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries as a team last year.
Hoerner, who retained the program’s offensive and defensive coordinators from last season, will certainly get an early opportunity to gauge where his team is at.
The Mustangs open the season Friday at home against Linn-Mar, then travel a few miles west to visit defending Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque before returning to Dalzell for a much-anticipated showdown with Dubuque Senior — the originally scheduled season opener before the coronavirus pandemic forced a scramble to Plan B.
It won’t get much easier after that, with games against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Kennedy to follow.
“If we can put together a good game offensively and defensively, I think we’ll know pretty early,” Hoerner said. “Obviously you’ve got to stay healthy and you’ve got to have those guys around, but I think we’re going to learn a lot Friday night.
“We come out of the gate with (Linn-Mar), Western Dubuque and Senior right away, so I think by Week 3 we’re going to have a pretty good idea of where we’re at.”