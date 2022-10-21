Western Dubuque's Libby Lansing (right) spikes the ball around Webster City's Reese Casey during their Iowa Class 4A Region 6 semifinal at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Western Dubuque's Franny Heiberger (left) goes up for the block on Webster City's Sierra Rattenborg during their Iowa Class 4A Region 6 semifinal at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Western Dubuque's Hailey Wulfekuhle (left) spikes the ball around Webster City's Alley Odland during their Iowa Class 4A Region 6 semifinal at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Western Dubuque's Ava Ramler (right) spikes the ball around Webster City's Abby Gallentine during their Iowa Class 4A Region 6 semifinal at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Western Dubuque's Hailey Wulfekuhle (left) spikes the ball around Webster City's Alley Odland during their Iowa Class 4A Region 6 semifinal at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EPWORTH, Iowa — It came as no surprise that Western Dubuque head coach Megan Scherrman referred to Ella Meyer as the team’s spark plug.
The 5-foot-2 libero known for backcourt prowess shined as usual defensively Tuesday night with 22 digs to surpass the 600-mark on the season with 615.
But it was the little lefty’s arm from the service line that powered her team to the brink of a fourth straight state tournament berth with a Class 4A Region 6 semifinal sweep over Webster City at Western Dubuque High School, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12.
The Bobcats will host Charles City in a regional final on Tuesday.
Meyer was 30-for-31 from the service line with a game-high nine aces, including prolonged runs in each set that proved to be the difference.
“I think Ella is always our spark plug,” Schermann said. “She’s always all over the place and her serving tonight was dominant. Without Ella, we’re not the same team that we are. She just keeps the energy up on the court all the time.”
Libby Lansing had 12 kills and Ava Demmer had 32 assists to lead the Bobcats.
At serve, Meyer sparked a 10-0 run that broke open a tightly-contested first set early on. The senior added an ace, and her diving, sprawling save set up Hailey Wulfekuhle’s kill to give the Bobcats a 13-7 advantage.
“I’ve been struggling with serving the last couple weeks,” Meyer said. “That’s what I’ve been working on a lot lately, so being able to do that tonight really helped my confidence.”
Three big kills from Lansing and Franny Heiberger helped WD close out a dominant opening set.
Meyer opened up Set 2 with four straight points at serve, but the visiting Lynx battled back to seize a 10-9 advantage.
It proved to be their only lead of the night.
Meyer put the Bobcats back ahead with another service ace, 11-10, and Lansing and Ally Reuter added kills to make it 17-14. Meyer served another ace at set point, and Lansing’s drop shot closed out the second set.
“When you’re going back and forth with teams, it’s hard to keep that momentum, but I think we controlled our side very well tonight, and that’s been a struggle with us the last couple weeks,” Meyer said.
Lansing and Heiberger smashed a pair of kills during a 7-0 run in the third set, and the duo paired together for a block for an 11-4 lead.
Meyer served up her final two aces on consecutive points during another 6-0 run to put WD on the brink, 23-9, and Ava Ramler added the exclamation point with a match-clinching smash.
“Great effort, I thought we served well, we passed really well,” Scherman said. “We had a few too many errors on our side that we need to eliminate, but other than that, a win is a win and we live to see another day. That’s all that matters at this point.”
Meyer said it’s a surreal feeling to be on the verge of her – and her team’s – fourth straight trip to state.
“It doesn’t feel real right now,” Meyer said. “It seems like it was just August when we were in the gym, and now we’re one game away from Coralville.”
