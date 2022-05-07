Kalle Larsson began receiving the phone calls nearly a month ago, when the legendary Jerry York announced his retirement as head coach at Boston College.
On Friday, Larsson’s phone pretty much blew up after Boston College officially announced the hiring of Dubuque Fighting Saints head coach Greg Brown to succeed York after just one season in the United States Hockey League. Brown previously served for 14 years on York’s staff, and many of the school’s most prominent hockey alumni supported his hiring.
“I wish we could have had Greg a little longer, but this is his dream job,” said Larsson, the Saints’ president of hockey operations and general manager. “And that’s exactly why we do what we do. We’re here to help people reach their goals and move on to the next level.”
The Dubuque opening certainly will draw considerable international interest, based on the history of the team developing head coaches.
Brown served as Dubuque’s fifth head coach since the franchise returned to the USHL in 2010-11, and all of his predecessors advanced to higher levels of coaching. The Saints have never finished below .500 and have never missed the playoffs in that time.
Jim Montgomery won two Clark Cups in three seasons with the Saints before becoming the head coach and a national champion at the University of Denver. He later took the head coaching job with the NHL’s Dallas Stars and now serves as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues.
Matt Shaw landed an assistant coaching position at perennial power North Dakota after leading the Saints for two seasons. Jason Lammers parlayed two seasons in Dubuque into a head coaching position at Niagara. And Oliver David most recently moved from Dubuque to an assistant coaching position with EHC Biel in Switzerland’s top professional league after four years as head coach.
“We felt very fortunate to have Brownie join us in Dubuque,” said Brad Kwong, the managing partner of the Saints ownership group. “While only with us for a year, his knowledge, professionalism, and character definitely had and will have a lasting impact on our program. We all thank him and wish him and his wife, Katharine, the very best in this next phase of their lives.”
Dubuque’s history of coaching success intrigued Brown, who spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers after 14 years at Boston College. It will draw a long list of applicants again.
“No doubt, there will be a lot of qualified candidates, and we had a lot of them last year,” Larsson said. “From the ownership level on down, we have a certain set of criteria for who we want as a head coach. The level they come from is not one of them.
“We have a certain way we want to play and a certain way we want to interact with players. We didn’t hire Greg because he was coming from the NHL. We hired him because he was amazing at all of the criteria we want in a head coach. We’re not looking for a name, we’re looking for the right coach for the organization.”
Larsson believes Brown helped the organization take a large step forward, despite spending only one season in Dubuque.
“I’m humbled Kalle would say that,” said Brown, who shared credit with assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale. “We certainly tried to put our best foot forward and develop players in a positive atmosphere they wanted to be a part of.
“I like to think we had success with that and hope the players are excited to come back and continue the positive energy we had this season.”