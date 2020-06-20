BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will borrow a page from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union when it comes to hosting its state swimming championships.
Beginning this season, the IHSAA’s state meet will shift from a one-day, all-finals format to a two-day event that features preliminaries and finals. The new format will increase the number of qualifiers for the state meet, which will take place Feb. 12-13 at the University of Iowa’s state-of-the-art Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.
The IGHSAU made the moves with the 2018 season, and it has drawn rave reviews from the athletes, coaches and spectators. The IHSAA approved the move unanimously on Monday after lengthy discussions with the swimming advisory committee and the 51 high schools that offer the sport.
“The University of Iowa has been a tremendous host for our swimming programs,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement announcing the move, “and this expanded format can offer more student-athletes an even greater competitive experience at a top-class facility.”
The number of qualifiers in the eight individual events will increase from 24 to 32, with preliminary races being contested on Friday evening. The next day will feature the 24 qualifiers in the three relay events, as well as consolation and championship heats in the individual events.
PLACID HOSTING DAY OF HONOR
The third annual Placid Day of Honor will take place Sunday at the community ballpark. Llyod Kennedy, Baldy McDermott, Bill Hollenbeck, Greg Block and Ken “Shorty” McDermott, along with long-time supporters Chad Demmer and Bob Brown will be added to the Placid Wall of Honor during induction ceremonies at 4:30 p.m.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a Placid Babe Ruth game. That will be followed by a Prairie League game between Pleasant Grove and Epworth at noon, and an Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League game between Cascade and Monticello at 2 p.m. A Placid “A” game follows the induction ceremony, and live music by Mark Zalaznik wraps up the event. Concessions will be available and carry-ins will not be allowed.
ILLINOIS PICKS SITES FOR STATE HOOPS FINALS
The Illinois High School Association this week announced the return of the boys state basketball tournament to the University of Illinois for the next three seasons. Champaign-Urbana hosted the tournament from 1919 through 1995 before it shifted to the Peoria Civic Center in 1996.
The University of Illinois recently completed a $170 million renovation to the State Farm Center. The facility has hosted the state wrestling tournament since 1973.
The IHSA also announced a new format for the boys state tournament. Instead of the tournament being spread over two weekends, all four classes will play over the course of three days.
The IHSA girls state basketball tournament will remain at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal for the next three seasons. Redbird Arena has hosted the girls state tournament since 1992 and the girls state volleyball tournament since 1990.