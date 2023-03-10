The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Skye Digman, a former Platteville High School standout, owns the top seed in the weight throw for this weekend’s NCAA Division III indoor championships in Birmingham, Ala.
Area athletes accounted for five No. 1 seeds for this weekend’s NCAA Division III indoor track & field championships in Birmingham, Ala.
Loras College’s Mike Jasa earned the top seed in the 800 meters and as a member of the Duhawks’ distance medley relay with Wyatt Kelly, Ted Kruse and Ryan Harvey. Jasa also had the top seed for last year’s 800. Loras’ Derik Bunten also leads the field in the long jump.
A pair of former area standouts now at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse lead women’s events. Platteville native Skye Digman earned the top seed in the weight throw after landing the No. 1 seed in the shot put a year ago. And former Benton standout Emma Lawrence runs on the Eagles’ top-seeded 4x400 relay.
Each individual event includes the nation’s top 20 qualifying standards.
Loras captured seven regional honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ahead of nationals. Matt Jones earned regional head coach of the year accolades on both the men’s and women’s sides, while the men’s team’s Bob Schultz and the women’s team’s Mason Tangen landed assistant coach of the year accolades.
Jasa was named the regional men’s track athlete of the year, Bunten earned the men’s field athlete of the year, and Grace Alley landed the women’s field athlete of the year.
Here is a look at the local entries, including former area high school standouts, and their seeds for the national meet, which takes place Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex:
WOMEN
60 meters — 5, Marion Edwards (Loras) 7.60.
200 meters — 4, Emma Lawrence (UW-La Crosse/Benton, Wis.) 24.56; 15, Edwards (Loras) 24.80.
