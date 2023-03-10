skye
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Skye Digman, a former Platteville High School standout, owns the top seed in the weight throw for this weekend’s NCAA Division III indoor championships in Birmingham, Ala.

Area athletes accounted for five No. 1 seeds for this weekend’s NCAA Division III indoor track & field championships in Birmingham, Ala.

Loras College’s Mike Jasa earned the top seed in the 800 meters and as a member of the Duhawks’ distance medley relay with Wyatt Kelly, Ted Kruse and Ryan Harvey. Jasa also had the top seed for last year’s 800. Loras’ Derik Bunten also leads the field in the long jump.

