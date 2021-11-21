Kiersten Schmitt
Dyersville Beckman • Sr. • RS
Stats: 593 kills, 1,193 attempts, .344 kill percentage, 317 digs, 45 aces, 39 blocks, 6 assists.
Honors: Iowa Girls Coaches Association Elite all-state; Iowa Class 2A first team all-state; Class 2A Northeast all-district; WaMaC Conference Player of the Year for 2nd straight season.
Bottom line: The Iowa State recruit averaged 5.39 kills and 2.88 digs per set in helping lead the Trailblazers back to the state tournament, where she was named to the Class 2A state all-tournament team after smashing 26 kills in the quarterfinal defeat. Schmitt closed her career at Beckman as the record holder in kills for a career (1,165), season and match.
Maddie Harris
Western Dubuque • Sr. • OH
Stats: 361 kills, 904 attempts, .273 kill percentage, 259 digs, 41 aces, 33 blocks, 5 assists.
Honors: Iowa Class 4A second team all-state; Class 4A Northeast all-district; All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team.
Bottom line: Harris was another weapon in the Bobcats’ hitting arsenal this fall, and she rose to the occasion during the state tournament, delivering 45 kills over three matches in their run to the 4A championship. She was named to the 4A state all-tournament team, and also led the Bobcats in ace serves this season.
Maggie Furlong
Galena • Sr. • OH
Stats: 287 kills, 661 attempts, .434 kill percentage, 209 digs, 35 blocks, 24 aces.
Honors: Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division Player of the Year.
Bottom line: Furlong was the offensive catalyst for a Pirates team that saw an incredible season end in sectionals, closing with a 36-2-1 overall record and a perfect 12-0 mark in league play. Furlong was the hard-hitting force at the net for a Galena program that captured its 14th regional championship this season.
Meredith Bahl
Western Dubuque • Sr. • OH
Stats: 438 kills, 951 attempts, .333 kill percentage, 320 digs, 31 blocks, 26 aces, 8 assists.
Honors: Iowa Class 4A first team all-state; Class 4A Northeast all-district; Unanimous All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team.
Bottom line: Bahl was the hammer of the WD offense, and while the Bobcats had plenty of offensive options, she was a true standout. Bahl delivered 25 digs and 45 kills, including her career 1,000th, during three state matches. She was named to the 4A state all-tournament team, as well as the Top Producer of the championship game with 16 kills.
Alana McDermott
Dubuque Senior • Sr. • Libero
Stats: 462 digs, 45 assists, 27 aces.
Honors: All-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team.
Bottom line: In a breakthrough season for the Rams that ended with a 21-17 record and a loss in the Class 5A regional finals, McDermott was the definition of a defensive specialist for the Rams. She kept numerous plays alive for the offense and her digs total ranked 25th in the state. McDermott will continue her career at the University of Dubuque.
Hailey Stich
Cuba City • Sr. • OH
Stats: 366 kills, 960 attempts, .381 kill percentage, 276 digs, 50 aces, 12 assists, 6 blocks.
Honors: Wisconsin Division 3 all-state honorable mention; Southwest Wisconsin Activities League Player of the Year for 2nd straight season.
Bottom line: Stich will go down as one of the more productive players in the history of Cuba City, closing her career with more than 1,000 kills and digs. Stich was first team all-SWAL for four years and received all-state honorable mention in three consecutive seasons to close her career, and led the Cubans to just a win short of the state tournament.
Kylie Reuter
Potosi • Sr. • MH
Stats: 168 kills, 341 attempts, .493 kill percentage, 44 blocks, 38 digs, 13 aces.
Honors: Wisconsin Division 4 first team all-state; Six Rivers West Conference Co-Player of the Year.
Bottom line: Reuter shined throughout her senior season as a menacing force at the net, not only with her blocking prowess but with a stunning success rate of nearly 50% on her kill attempts. Led by a strong senior class, the Chieftains captured their sixth regional championship and advanced to sectionals.
Liv Schulte
West Delaware • Jr. • OH
Stats: 438 kills, 1,113 attempts, .299 kill percentage, 386 digs, 42 aces, 35 blocks, 31 assists.
Honors: Iowa Class 3A second team all-state; Class 3A Northeast all-district; All-WaMaC Conference first team.
Bottom line: The Hawks were a force in their drive for a Class 3A state championship, and Schulte was the big arm of the bunch. She floored 18 kills in the title match and was named to the 3A state all-tournament team. While her offensive displays impressed, she was also a crucial part of the defense with eight digs per match.