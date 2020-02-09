The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its boys basketball district brackets for Classes 1A and 2A on Friday. Here is a capsule look at area teams in the postseason.
CLASS 2A
District 7
Feb. 17: Postville vs. North Fayette Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Oelwein vs. Crestwood, 8 p.m. at Crestwood
Feb. 20: Postville/North Fayette winner at Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.; Crestwood/Oelwein winter at Waukon, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: District championship at Central Elkader, 7 p.m.
District 8
Feb. 17: Northeast Gooes Lake vs. Tipton, 6:30 p.m.; Bellevue vs. Cascade, 8 p.m. at Cascade
Feb. 20: Cascade/Bellevue winner vs. Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast/Tipton winner at Monticello, 8 p.m.
Feb. 25: District championship at Solon, 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: District 7 winner vs. District 8 winner at Iowa City West, 7 p.m., for a berth to the 2A state tournament
Outlook: Beckman (15-3) is the favorite in this substate bracket, coming into the tournament ranked seventh in 2A and boasting some impressive wins this year. Most recently, the Trailblazers knocked off the top team in 3A, Marion, on the road. Their only losses have come to larger schools. Senior forward Michael Keegan leads Beckman in points (19.6 per game), field goal percentage (56.2), 3-pointers made (36), free throws made (55), rebounds (143), steals (48) and blocks (63) — rendering him essentially a one-man two-way wrecking ball. He’s surrounded by an experienced cast that’s continually delivered for the Blazers this year. … Monticello is the top-seeded team in District 8 and is just outside of the latest top 10 poll. The Panthers (17-2) haven’t lost since their Jan. 14 game at No. 5 Camanche. On paper, Monticello presents the biggest threat to unseating the Blazers, who haven’t made the state tournament since 2007. … It’s been a long time since Cascade didn’t earn a bye to start the postseason, but the Cougars (12-8) find themselves in a play-in game against rival Bellevue (6-13). Cascade has been hot of late, winning six of seven. The Comets have sputtered, losers of five of six. The winner gets to take on an 11-5 Iowa City Regina team.
CLASS 1A
District 5
Feb. 17: Clayton Ridge at Starmont, 8 p.m.
Feb. 20: Maquoketa Valley vs. Prince of Peace, 6:30 p.m.; Clayton Ridge/Starmont winner at East Valley, 8 p.m.; Edgewood-Colesburg vs. East Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.; Bellevue Marquette at Central City, 8 p.m.
Feb. 25: District semifinals at Easton Valley
Feb. 27: District championship at Cascade
Feb. 29: Substate 3 championship, site TBA
Outlook: The state hasn’t paid local teams any favors, drawing them in with the top-rated team in 1A — Easton Valley — in District 5. The River Hawks have yet to lose this season and should be considered the favorite heading into the Substate 3 bracket. … If Clayton Ridge (2-17) manages to get past Starmont, the Eagles will be the first one to test Easton Valley. If not Clayton Ridge, the winner of Maquoketa Valley (8-10) and Prince of Peace (6-11) will try to put the Hawks to the test. … On the other side of the District 5 bracket, Edgewood-Colesburg has put together another solid season (10-8), despite missing its top scorer, Parker Rochford, for a large chunk of the year. There’s a lot to like about the Vikings, and if there’s a darkhorse to be found in this bracket, it might be Ed-Co. … Bellevue Marquette (4-15) escaped with a bye, but the Mohawks are stumbling down the stretch, losers of seven straight games. If they manage to make it through Central City, a tough test awaits in either Ed-Co or East Buchanan.