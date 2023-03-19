The Dubuque Youth Hockey Association Bantam “A” team captured the Gold Division of the Midwest Amateur Hockey Association championships last weekend in Des Moines.
Dubuque earned a 5-4 decision over Waterloo and a 3-2 overtime win over Quad Cities before edging Fremont, 1-0, in the championship game. The championship won by the Bantam “A” team is the first by a DYHA team at the Gold Level.
The roster included: Alejandro Waddick, Alexander Heinkel, Benjamin Zick, Chase Muehlenkamp, Cooper Smith, Edward Turza, Eliott Schwartz, Elliott Trausch, Elsie Sookochoff, Ethan Waddick, Keegan Knockel, Krue Jobgen, Landon Schultz, Logan Herzog, Lyle Specht, Maddox Mitchell, Maxwell Smith, Owen Trausch, T.J. Mosley and Trevor Breen.
Mark Plantery served as head coach, with assistants being Nick Jobgen, Justin Muehlenkamp, Zach Schultz and Frank Turza. Brian Breen served as manager.
The DYHA sent five teams to the tournament, including a Squirt “A” and “B” team, a Peewee “A” and “B” team, and a Bantam “A” team.
Teams were placed by MWAHA in three divisions based on their records over the 2022-23 season. The DYHA Squirt “B” and Peewee “B” participated in the Bronze division, Squirt “A” and Peewee “A” participated in the Silver division and Bantam “A” participated in the Gold division.
The DYHA Squirt “B” finished 4th in the Bronze division and Squirt “A” finished fourth in the Silver division. Peewee “B” finished sixth in the Bronze division and Peewee “A” finished second in the Silver division. Bantam “A” ended up winning the Championship in the Gold division.
