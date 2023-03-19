The Dubuque Youth Hockey Association Bantam “A” team captured the Gold Division of the Midwest Amateur Hockey Association championships last weekend in Des Moines.

Dubuque earned a 5-4 decision over Waterloo and a 3-2 overtime win over Quad Cities before edging Fremont, 1-0, in the championship game. The championship won by the Bantam “A” team is the first by a DYHA team at the Gold Level.

