BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Aidan Dunne understood the true meaning behind the 49th annual Shrine Bowl.
So, he went out and hustled — both on and off the football field.
The recent Dubuque Hempstead graduate raised more than $6,000 for the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and earned the recognition as the top fund-raiser for the North squad.
“It meant a lot to me to be the top fund-raiser, because that’s the real reason why we’re there — to raise money for the kids,” Dunne said. “It would have been cool to win the MVP of the game, but I think this is just about as cool because it helps so many kids.
“I’m really fortunate to have a lot of friends and family and members of the business community in Dubuque who supported the cause. I definitely have to thank all of them.”
Prior to this year’s game, the Iowa Shrine Bowl had raised more than $2.76 million for the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children since its inception in 1973. In addition to ticket sales, funds come from advertising in the annual Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships. The players were asked to solicit advertising for the program, which typically weighs in at more than 400 pages.
Various Shrine Bowls across the country support the 19 orthopedic hospitals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as three burn centers in the United States and one unit that treats all types of cases. A highlight of the Iowa Shrine Bowl is the players’ visit to the orthopedic hospital in Woodbury, Minn.
Dunne split time at quarterback with Cooper DeJean, an all-stater from OABCIG who will play at the University of Iowa in the fall. DeJean led the North team on five scoring drives while delivering an abundance of spectacular plays in a 52-24 win on July 24 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“It was a great experience,” said Dunne, who spent the summer in Cedar Falls to prepare for his freshman season on the University of Northern Iowa football team. “The game was a lot of fun. It was really competitive, and the energy was great. The fact that we came out on top made it even more fun.”
Seven other area players were selected to participate in the Shine Bowl. They included Hempstead offensive lineman Cayden Lovett, Dubuque Senior defensive back Hunter Preston, Dubuque Wahlert defensive back Gabe Anstoetter, Maquoketa linebacker Caden Atienza, Dyersville Beckman wide receiver Trent Koelker, Edgewood-Colesburg defensive back Parker Rochford and West Delaware offensive lineman Carson Petlon.
MARQUETTE’S MICHELS NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Bellevue Marquette senior Carson Michels earned a spot on the 35th annual Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association academic all-state first team.
The first team consisted of the top 24 players — nominated by their coaches — who demonstrate outstanding academic, moral and athletic characteristics. The next 21 players received a second-team all-academic certificate.
MASKS TO BE REQUIRED FOR ILLINOIS PREP EVENTS
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced an update to the state’s Department of Public Health All-Sports Policy that will require masks to be worn for all indoor Illinois High School Association athletic events, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. This mask directive for indoor athletic events applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel and fans.
This masking mandate applies to all IHSA fall sport practices and contests that are conducted indoors. Swimmers and divers do not have to wear masks while competing but must adhere at all other times. The masking directive also applies to any winter or spring IHSA sports that may be conducting open gyms, general conditioning or weightlifting indoors.
There are no restrictions to scheduling or spectator limitations as a result of Wednesday’s announcement, nor are there any changes to the IHSA calendar for any sports.
“Today’s announcement will not deter us from our mission of safely offering high school student-athletes in Illinois the opportunity to participate in sports and activities,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said on Wednesday. “Illinois high school student-athletes and coaches have been resilient in dealing with myriad mitigations and unexpected changes over the past year. We hope all Illinoisans do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can quickly move beyond this and remove masks from indoor athletic events.”
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS RANKED BY NISCA
The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association recently listed three Dubuque programs in its final rankings for the 2020-21 season.
Dubuque Wahlert earned the No. 3 spot in the Girls Independent category for schools with enrollments between 1 and 900. Coach Emily Snyder’s team tallied 4,130 points. The Westminster Schools of Atlanta finished first with 5,580 points.
Dubuque Hempstead landed at No. 13 in the Boys Public category for schools with enrollments between 1,401 and 1,900. Coach Rick Loeffelholz’s team scored 3,890 points. Upper Arlington of Columbus, Ohio, finished first with 5,890 points.
And Dubuque Senior earned the No. 14 spot in the Girls Public category for schools with enrollments between 1,401 and 1,900. Coach Jesse Huff’s team tallied 3,315 points. Upper Arlington also won the girls title with 5,606 points.
PDC’S NICHOLSON SELECTED TO LEGION ALL-STAR GAME
Six Coulee Region players will play at the 48th annual American Legion state all-star game Aug. 8 at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. They include: Gays Mills’ Owen Cauffman, Onalaska’s Bryce Hoeft, Prairie du Chien’s John Nicholson, Viroqua’s Clayton Slack, La Crosse Post 52’s Brandon Stadtler and Sparta’s Brett Stuessel.
The game will follow the Brewers vs. Giants game and begins at approximately 6 p.m. The players will be honored during a banquet the night before the game, along with being announced on the field just before the Brewers game. Milwaukee is the only MLB team to sponsor an American Legion all-star game.