FARLEY, Iowa – The Western Dubuque baseball team didn’t set out to win a Mississippi Valley Conference championship when it began practice this spring.
But, when 24-year coach Casey Bryant realized the Bobcats held a four-game lead with four games remaining in the conference slate, it became an impromptu goal.
“It’s such a tough conference, so it’s not going to be a beginning-of-the season goal,” Bryant said. “We have a ton of respect for all the teams in our conference. You need eight quality pitchers who can get people out on a consistent basis to win the MVC, and that’s a challenge when most of the schools in your conference are twice your size (in enrollment). So, we focus on playing as tough a schedule as we can so we’re ready for the postseason.
“When we were up four up with four to play, we told the guys, ‘Hey, we’re here, so we might as well go for it.’ We just had to play good baseball the last four games, and we could end up winning it.”
The defending Class 3A state champion and top-ranked Bobcats (30-9) checked off the new goal Monday night.
Behind pitching gems from Clayten Lindecker and Ryan Klostermann, Western Dubuque swept Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 7-0 and 3-1, at Paul Scherrman Field to win the Valley Division crown at 21-7, ahead of Iowa City High. It marked the first MVC baseball title for Western Dubuque, which joined the league during the 2018-19 school year.
The Bobcats lost their two previous games, to Class 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie. But by sweeping Jefferson, they won the league after three previous runner-up finishes.
“It’s a great feeling to know we were the first WD team to win it, especially when you look at all the really good teams we’ve had the last five or six years,” said freshman outfielder Brett Harris, who ranks second on the team with a .423 batting average and leads the team with 38 RBIs. “It still wasn’t our end goal, but it is pretty cool. Last year, we won a state title but didn’t win the conference, which shows you just how tough the competition is in the MVC.
“The big goal is to win another state title. But winning such a good conference is a great start toward making a push to get back down to Iowa City in a couple of weeks and trying to win state again.”
Winning the first state championship in program history last summer put a target on the Bobcats this summer, especially after returning the bulk of their lineup.
But they’ve answered the bell.
Western Dubuque earned the No. 1 ranking in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll and stayed there in each of the seven weekly polls, including the finale on Monday. The Bobcats have lost just twice – to Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids Xavier – against Class 3A competition heading into the first round of the postseason Friday night against Maquoketa in Farley. They wrap up the regular season tonight with a non-conference game at Davenport North.
“We’ve done a really good job of staying in the present and not worrying about who we play next or anything that’s happened in the past,” said senior Caleb Klein, who hits .420 and has driven in 24 runs. “To get through a tough conference like the MVC, you have to take it one pitch at a time and one game at a time. That approach always pays off in the end and it’s a bonus when you do something like winning a conference championship.”
The Bobcats have outscored their opponents, 330-160, this season and own a .343 team batting average while posting a 3.08 team ERA. In addition to Harris and Klein, six other hitters own averages near .300 or higher, including Isaac Then (.433), Connor Maiers (.364), Jake Goodman (.357), Hunter Quagliano (.317), Colton McIlrath (.298) and Bradyn Delaney (.288).
“It was a learning experience for our guys to have that target on our backs as the defending state champions,” Bryant said. “The good news is, early in the season we saw a lot of really good pitching and we did well. That gave us confidence that we could hit quality arms.
“We’ve had our moments where we didn’t play as well as we could have, but we’ve stayed process-oriented and let the results take care of themselves. Our offense has been consistent all season, and if you score enough runs, you can overcome mistakes.”
Klostermann leads the pitching staff with a 7-0 record and 3.28 ERA in 47 innings, followed by Lindecker at 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA in 44 2/3 innings, Harris at 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 41 2/3 innings, Then at 4-3 with a 4.74 ERA in 41 1/3 innings, Tanner Anderson at 6-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 34 innings and Maiers at 2-2 with a 3.80 ERA in 31 1/3 innings.
On Monday night, Lindecker pitched a complete-game one-hitter with four strikeouts in the opener. Quagliano blasted a three-run home run, while Goodman and Harris both went 3-for-4. In the nightcap, the Bobcats made the most of four hits and RBIs from Maiers, Delaney and Anderson to back Klostermann’s complete-game effort in which he scattered nine hits and struck out one.