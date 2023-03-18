Spencer Lee had just two matches standing between him and college wrestling immortality.
Lee, the top seed 125-pounder, was trying to become the University of Iowa’s first-ever four-time NCAA champion, and just the fifth overall.
Purdue’s fourth-seeded Matt Ramos denied him the opportunity.
Recommended for you
Ramos pinned Lee in 6 minutes and 59 seconds in the semifinal round at the NCAA Division I championships on Friday night in Tulsa, Okla. Lee had won his previous 58 matches entering the semifinals.
Lee, who beat Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto by 14-4 major decision in the quarterfinal round, slipped to 19-1 this season and will wrestle in the consolation bracket this morning for the first time in his career. He can finish as high as third and no lower than sixth.
Lee was leading Ramos, 7-5, and had 1:35 of riding time when Ramos secured a takedown with 30 seconds remaining to tie the match. He turned Lee and got the pin with a second remaining to secure the victory.
Iowa will have one finalist tonight in top-seeded Real Woods (20-0) facing Northern Colorado’s second-seeded Andrew Alirez (27-0) in the 141 final.
Woods beat Nebraska’s fourth-seeded Brock Hardy by 11-1 major decision in the semifinals after winning a 9-0 major decision over Missouri’s Allan Hart in the quarterfinals.
Iowa’s fourth-seeded Tony Cassioppi beat Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz, 3-1, in sudden victory in the 285 quarterfinals before losing to Michigan’s top-seeded Mason Parris, 16-1, in the semifinals.
Iowa’s Max Murin lost an 8-7 decision in the 149 quarterfinals to Cornell’s Yanni Diakomihalis, who will try to become the fifth four-time NCAA champion tonight.
Murin rebounded with a 3-2 victory over Michigan’s Chance Lamer in the blood round to secure All-America honors.
The Hawkeyes’ Nelson Brands (174) lost a 2-0 decision to Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis in the 174 quarterfinals, then beat Illinois’ Edmond Ruth, 4-1, in the consolation fourth round to secure All-American honors.
The Hawkeyes’ Jacob Warner (197) also won his blood-round match, securing a 1-0 victory over Nebraska’s Silas Allred.
Murin, Brands and Warner won again in the consolation fifth round to clinch a top-six finish.
Iowa State’s David Carr (165) won a matchup of returning champions in the quarterfinals, edging Stanford’s Shane Griffith, 2-1.
Carr, the top seed, earned a chance to claim his second national championship after beating Princeton’s Quincy Monday in the semifinals.
Carr (26-0) will face Missouri’s second-seeded Keegan O’Toole (19-2) in the final.
Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman lost a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to Oregon State’s Trey Munoz in the 184 quarterfinals, but beat Michigan’s Matt Finesilver, 4-3, in the blood round and then won again in the consolation quarterfinals to clinch a top-six finish.
Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen remained in the hunt for his first championship.
The top seed at 184, Keckeisen beat Minnesota’s Isaiah Salazar, 3-2, in the quarterfinals before defeating Oregon State’s Munoz, 5-1, in the semifinals. Keckeisen (26-1) will face Penn State’s Aaron Brooks (16-1) in the final.
Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti lost a 3-2 decision to Michigan’s Cameron Amine in the 165 quarterfinals, and Trent Hilger lost to Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, 4-0, at 285.
Hamiti beat Northern Iowa’s Austin Yant by 10-2 major decision in the blood round to secure All-American honors.
The Badgers’ Trent Hilger beat Iowa State’s Sam Schuyler, 3-1, in sudden victory in the 285 consolation fourth round to secure All-American status.
Hamiti won again in the consolation quarterfinal to clinch a top-six finish. Hilger lost in the consolation fifth round and will wrestle for seventh.
Iowa’s Brody Teske (133), Cobe Siebrecht (157), Patrick Kennedy (165) and Abe Assad (184), Iowa State’s Zach Redding (133), Casey Swiderski (141), Paniro Johnson (149), Jason Kraisser (157) Yonger Bastida (197), and Schuyler (285), Northern Iowa’s Kyle Biscoglia (133), Cael Happel (141), Colin Realbuto (149), Derek Holschlag (157), Yant (165) and Tyrell Gordon (285), Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett (125), Austin Gomez (149) and Garrett Model (157), and Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133), Dan Braunagel (165), Ruth (174), and Zac Braunagel (197) were eliminated short of the podium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.