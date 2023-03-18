NCAA Championships Wrestling

Purdue’s Matt Ramos pins Iowa’s Spencer Lee during their 125-pound semifinal match at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Friday in Tulsa, Okla. Lee was seeking his fourth national title.

 Ian Maule/Tulsa World

Spencer Lee had just two matches standing between him and college wrestling immortality.

Lee, the top seed 125-pounder, was trying to become the University of Iowa’s first-ever four-time NCAA champion, and just the fifth overall.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.