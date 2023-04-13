Iowa State University football coach Matt Campbell (from left), men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger and women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly participate during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour in Dubuque last spring.
Local college sports fans will have opportunities to meet coaches and athletes from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa in their own backyard next month.
The Dubuque County “I” Club spring golf outing, dinner and program will be held Thursday, May 25 at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. Golf will be limited to the first 27 groups who reserve a tee time. Call the Thunder Hills Pro Shop at 563-556-3256.
Cost is $540 per foursome. That includes golf, cart, dinner, door prize giveaways and a program featuring Iowa Hawkeye coaches and athletes to be announced at a later date. “Voice of the Hawkeyes” Gary Dolphin will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The dinner and program only is $50.
Action prints and photos of Iowa athletes will be available for purchase as well. All proceeds benefit the Dubuque County “I” Club Scholarship program. Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m., and golf will begin with a noon hour shot gun start.
Iowa State’s Cyclone Tailgate Tour will return to Dubuque on May 23. Due to large crowds in recent tour stops, the event will take place at the Grand River Center from noon to 1 p.m.
Each stop on the 12-city tour is open to Cyclone fans of all ages and is free to attend.
The Cyclone Tailgate Tour provides the opportunity for Cyclone fans to interact with Iowa State coaches and administrators, including athletics director Jamie Pollard, the “Voice of the Cyclones” John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch wrestling coach Kevin Dresser and mascot Cy.
The University of Northern Iowa’s Panther Caravan will begin a four-city tour on Monday, May 15 at Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, in Dubuque. The event takes place from 6-7:30 p.m.
The Panther Caravan is an opportunity to meet and hear from UNI coaches, president Mark Nook, director of athletics David Harris and other special guests. Fans will enjoy giveaways, food and games and an opportunity to connect with fellow UNI fans, current students, prospective students and their families and alumni.
The Panther Caravan is a free event and open to anyone who supports the University of Northern Iowa.
MIRACLE LEAGUE BEGINS PLAY SATURDAY
The Miracle League of Dubuque Baseball League’s spring session begins Saturday and runs through June 24 at the Miracle League facility at Veterans Memorial Park off Kane Street. Games take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings. Teams and schedules will depend on registration numbers.
The facility will also host open-field play, a supervised drop-in program, from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 6 and running through Aug. 17. The program is free and registration is not required.
The Maquoketa Speedway will open its season on Saturday with All Star Night.
Tim Current and Ryan Duhme, of Darkside Promotions, are working in conjunction with the Jackson County Fair Boad and track manager Bret Sieverstein to present a special event to usher in the season. The racing will include greatly enhanced purses for all classes in competition on the quick quarter-mile dirt track located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa, Iowa.
The festivities on the Fairgrounds will begin at noon with a Race Car Show on the parkade area behind the grandstands and includes several family friendly activities.
Hot laps begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by racing action in the IMCA Modified, Stock Car, Sportmod, and Hobby Stock classes. The Sport Compacts and American Iron Series will round out the racing program.
