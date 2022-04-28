Katelyn Vaassen and Ava Kalb tied for runner-up honors by each shooting 41s, and the Dubuque Wahlert girls golf team won a four-team meet on a tiebreaker on Thursday at Airport National Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Julia Busch and Maggie Heiar each shot 44s for the Golden Eagles in finishing with a team score of 170. Wahlert won the tiebreaker over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Rams runner-up — At Marion, Iowa: Paige Lewis shot a 48, while Mya Beau, Kylie Felderman and Olivia Duschen added 50 as Dubuque Senior shot a 198 and finished runner-up at a four-team meet at Hunters Ridge Golf Course.
Cascade 225, Bellevue 259 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ellie Noonan earned medalist honors for the Cougars with a 52.
BOYS GOLF
Cascade 193, Anamosa 200 — At Cascade, Iowa: Isaac Martin swung to medalist honors for the Cougars with a 41.
Clayton Ridge 181, Postville 245 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Brennan Miller took medalist honors for the Eagles with a 42.
PREP BASEBALL
Prairie du Chien 13, Lancaster 4 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Blackhawks slugged away to 16 hits in the big win.
Pecatonica 14, Potosi/Cassville 4 — At Potosi, Wis.: Logan Kruser went 2-for-4 for the co-op in defeat.
PREP SOFTBALl
Pecatonica 2, Potosi/Cassville 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: The co-op managed only three hits in the loss.