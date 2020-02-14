CUBA CITY, Wis. — Heading into Thursday night’s SWAL matchup between Division 4 top-ranked Cuba City and Fennimore, the Golden Eagles had previously given the Cubans their closest game of the season.
Back on Jan. 10, the Cubans escaped with a 74-70 double overtime win over the host Eagles.
This time around, the Cubans did not let the Eagles hang around, earning an 84-63 win on senior night.
Cuba City improved to 18-0, 12-0 in the SWAL.
“We played much better defense this time around, and we pushed the ball the way we want to,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “I was happy from the get-go with the kids’ effort tonight. This was a huge win for us.”
The Eagles (15-5, 7-5) trailed by four at the 6:01 mark of the first half following a basket from Druw Fifrick, but Cubans extended their lead to double digits at the half, up 36-26, thanks largely to junior Brayden Dailey — who scored 13 of his team-high 28 points in the first half. Dailey added 14 rebounds for the Cubans.
Senior Brady Olson added 19 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Jack Misky finished with 16 points. Senior Jackson Noll was right behind with nine.
“I thought we did a better job of controlling the pace of the game this time around, and we were able to attack the rim more,” Noll said. “Once we were able to extend the lead, we were able to get them out of their comfort zone and force the defenders to come out on us.”
Baskets from Noll and Dailey put the Cubans up 49-32 with 12:15 to play, before Jacob Young was able to answer on the other end for the Eagles.
He finished the game with 11 points, behind Kellen Kenney’s 17 and Adam Larson’s 16 point efforts.
The Eagles hit back-to-back 3-pointers at the 7:15 mark to cut the deficit to 14 points in the second half, but that was be as close as they would get as the Cubans continued to pull away.
“We were happy with the way we came out defensively tonight,” Olson said. “We still want to get better on defense, though. There is always something for us to improve on.”
The Cubans have a tough test ahead of them Saturday, when they take on Division 2 Milwaukee Washington at Cuba City High School.
“It will be really exciting to play a team that likes to run the way we do,” Olson said. “There’s going to be a lot of points scored in that one.”