The boys city championship all came down to doubles.
Dubuque Hempstead worked overtime to end city rival Wahlert’s reign.
The doubles tandems of Jake Althaus and Alex Bowman, and Max Hoden and Grent Nelson won third-set tiebreakers, and the Mustangs edged Wahlert, 5-4, on Thursday at Roos Courts.
Althaus, Hoden and Nelson also won singles matches for Hempstead, which ended the Golden Eagles’ eight-year run atop the city.
Wahlert’s Jake Evans and Chase Miller won singles matches, and Bock Meuller and Quinn Walsh earned a tiebreaker win at No. 3 doubles.
Dubuque Senior 8, Western Dubuque 1 — At Epworth, Iowa: Andrew Day, Cam O’Donnell, Alex Nielsen, Owen King, Brody Baker and Kevin Friesen all won singles matches as the Rams beat the Bobcats.
BOYS TRACK
Eagles crown 3 champs — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley won a Mississippi Valley Conference discus championship by more than 20 feet (180-6) and held off Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl by just an inch to win the shot put (52-8 ¾) at the Mississippi Division meet. Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius won the 100 title (11.33) and finished second in the 200 (23.02).
Senior’s sprint medley relay of Deyon Moore, Dustin Foht, Ben Francis, Jaden Arnold finished runner-up in 1:35.51. Nick Lambe (100, 11.58) and Nate Obbink (400 hurdles, 57.50) both brought home third-place finishes for the Rams.
GIRLS TRACK
Galena/East Dubuque wins NUIC title — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Arianna Pedrin won the 800 (2:26.64) and 1,600 (5:45.59), and Galena/East Dubuque also got championships from Avery Engle (3,200, 12:44.43), Addison Albrecht (long jump, 4.85 meters), Gwen Miller (triple jump, 9.99) and the 4x800 relay of Emily Gockel, Engle, Lynnea Groezinger and Pedrin (10:48.09) en route to winning the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference team championship over Fulton, 141-116.
GIRLS GOLF
Eagles win — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ava Kalb shot 37, Maggie Heiar added a 38, and Dubuque Wahlert (163) beat Cedar Rapids Xavier (165), Waterloo West (191) and Iowa City High (197) at Irv Warren Golf Course.
Rams 3rd — At Asbury, Iowa: Olivia Duschen shot 47 to lead Dubuque Senior (211), but the Rams finished third behind Cedar Rapids Washington (179) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (184) at The Meadows Golf Club.
BOYS SOCCER
Bellevue 6, Anamosa 1 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Hunter Putman scored twice, Aden Schmidt, Mitchell Manders, Ben Meyer and Gavin Roling also scored, and the Comets routed the Raiders.
GIRLS SOCCER
Galena/East Dubuque 7, Pecatonica 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maia Kropp scored five goals, Julia Holland and Julia Townsend also found the back of the net, and Galena/East Dubuque closed the regular season with a blowout victory.
PREP BASEBALL
Fulton 9, East Dubuque 3 — At Clinton, Iowa: John Poulton doubled and drove in two runs, but the Warriors (16-9, 8-2 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) split the season series with the Steamers.
Warren/Stockton 8, Galena 7 — At Warren, Ill.: Cyler Cornelius and Will Stietz had three hits apiece and Reid McNutt drove in two runs for the WarHawks, who rallied in the seventh for a walk-off win over the Pirates.
Potosi/Cassville 6, River Ridge 3 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen was 2-for-3, Dawson Weber doubled and Logan Kruser closed out the victory for Aiden Thoma as Potosi/Cassville (9-6) beat the Timberwolves.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 6, Monticello/New Glarus 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Marah Vogelsberg went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Malia Weber struck out eight in a three-hitter and drove in a run at the plate as Potosi/Cassville beat Monticello/New Glarus.
Platteville 20, Richland Center 8 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Maddison Carl, Alyssa Blevins, Jaxcyn Berntgen, Macy Allion, Camryn Nies and Delaney Johnson drove in runs during an 11-run sixth inning as the Hillmen blasted the Hornets.
Boscobel 8, Darlington 4 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Sophie Wiegel went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the Redbirds lost to the Bulldogs.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 5, West Carroll 4 — At Savanna, Ill.: Laiken Haas was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs and Millie Boden added three hits and a run as Scales Mound/River Ridge clipped the Thunder.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Stevens Point 5-14, Dubuque 2-5 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Kaitlyn Powell had two hits in the opener, and Grace Lagerhausen was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the second game, but the Spartans (11-27) dropped a pair of non-conference games against UW-Stevens Point.
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks in 8th, Spartans 9th — At Muscatine, Iowa: Loras shot 323 as a team and Dubuque shot 331 in the opening round of the American Rivers Conference Championships at Geneva Golf & Country Club to sit at eighth and ninth out of nine teams, but last-place Dubuque was just 26 strokes out of first place heading into the second of three rounds. Dominic Leli shot 79 to pace Loras and was tied for 16th. Dubuque’s Alex Staver and Brad Buechel, and Loras’ Doug Curtis were tied for 20th after carding 80s.
