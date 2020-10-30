Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area games:
LANCASTER (3-2) at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (2-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The former Southwest Wisconsin Conference rivals meet for a non-conference showdown with both teams trying to bounce back from a loss. Both sides could use a boost on the offensive side of the ball. Lancaster is scoring 15.8 points per game while Prairie du Chien is averaging just 10.5. Whichever team can gain early control of the game and sustain scoring drives will be the one avoiding a two-game losing streak.
TH prediction — Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 13
DARLINGTON (2-1) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (3-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Both teams suffered losses two weeks ago, but bounced back with victories last week. Potosi/Cassville averages 37.8 points per game. Ashton Spitzack leads the co-op with 602 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and Levi Groom has thrown for 515 yards and nine touchdowns. Darlington is scoring 26 points per game. Carter Lancaster is the Redbirds’ top offensive threat with 146 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. This could be a high-scoring tilt, and whichever team protects the ball will be the one coming out with a winning streak.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 34, Darlington 30
BELMONT (3-1) at ST. MARY CATHOLIC (3-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Belmont won, 41-6
Outlook — Belmont has been absolutely rolling this season and is coming off a 70-7 drubbing of Williams Bay. The Braves are on the road this week and the major question is, how many touchdowns will Riley Christensen score this week? He had six last week — five rushing and one passing — and that’s pretty much a baseline expectation nowadays.
TH prediction — Belmont 42, St. Mary Catholic 28
SEASON RECORD (LAST WEEK)
O’Neill: 31-10 (3-3)