MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Mineral Point football team got five touchdowns from junior running back Will Straka as the Pointers scored 46 unanswered points in a 46-2 win over Viroqua in Friday night’s season opener.
The Pointers, who finished 9-2 last season, return 17 letterwinners, including their entire offensive line.
“We really wanted to come out and get our running game established early,” head coach Andy Palzkill said. “Will did a terrific job of getting some big runs right away for us to set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Straka found the end zone on the Pointers’ first possession with a 46-yard run with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter. He added a 41-yard score with two minutes left in the first quarter.
“I really felt like we all had something to prove tonight,” said Straka, who finished with 151 yards rushing in the first half. “We wanted to show that we can run the ball, and do it well.”
The Pointers also had a solid offensive performance from senior quarterback Isaac Lindsey, who went 6-for-9 for 196 yards while throwing for two touchdowns. Lindsey connected with sophomore Dominik McVay for an 87-yard score with six minutes remaining in the first quarter to put the Pointers up, 14-0.
“Having Isaac as our quarterback is almost unreal,” Palzkill said. “He has really been able to slow down the game in his mind, and he knows exactly what plays to call. His teammates and coaches have so much confidence and trust in him.”
The Pointers led, 20-0, at the end of the first quarter, scoring on all three of their possessions.
“Coach told us to keep our feet on the gas pedal, and our line did a great job of opening holes for us all night,” Straka said. “We wanted to get out to an early lead and show what our offense is capable of.”
The Pointers opened the second quarter right where they left off, this time with a 55-yard run from Straka. He added an 11-yard run just before halftime, putting Mineral Point up, 33-0, at the half. He scored once more in the fourth quarter from 11 yards out.
McVay ran the opening kickoff of the second half back 81 yards as the Pointers continued to pull away.
“I was really proud of our guys and how we stayed focus for the entire game,” Straka said. “We have big goals for this season, and it was important for us to get off on the right foot tonight. We have a lot of guys back from last season who have set some big goals for this year. We have solid team chemistry and that is really going to help us in the long run.”